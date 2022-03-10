NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no newbie when it comes to real estate. He is known for his regular purchases and sales of properties. Recently it was revealed that Rodgers is consolidating some of his real estate portfolio.

In November 2021, Rodgers was involved in a controversy when it was revealed that he had refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and later tested positive for the virus. Aaron's future with the Green Bay Packers is also uncertain. However, amid the controversies and uncertainties, the four-time NFL MVP still has time for real estate recently sold his Del Mar, California house for $5.13 million.

Find out more details below about Aaron's real estate portfolio.