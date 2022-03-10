Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

Shutterstock | 66756

Health & Lifestyle
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no newbie when it comes to real estate. He is known for his regular purchases and sales of properties. Recently it was revealed that Rodgers is consolidating some of his real estate portfolio. 

In November 2021, Rodgers was involved in a controversy when it was revealed that he had refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and later tested positive for the virus. Aaron's future with the Green Bay Packers is also uncertain. However, amid the controversies and uncertainties, the four-time NFL MVP still has time for real estate recently sold his Del Mar, California house for $5.13 million.

Find out more details below about Aaron's real estate portfolio.

The Latest

Kathy Wakile Talks Teresa Giudice Feud And What She Misses Most From 'RHONJ'

Joe Biden Blames Putin For Price Increases

Thylane Blondeau Pantless In Socks For Miu Miu

Adriana Lima Open-Chested In Roberto Cavalli

Paris Hilton Folds Leg In Bikini

Aaron's Del Mar, California Estate

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

In November 2021, the famous quarterback sold his Del Mar property for $5.13 million. The Mediterranean home, which had been listed for $5,195,000 in October, sold fast though for lesser than the asking price.

The 5,770-square-foot home was built in 1989 and includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an office, movie theater, wine cellar, gaming room, and guest room with a private entrance. In addition, other features include a gigantic pool and Jacuzzi, a fire pit, a spacious patio off the kitchen and family room, and a grassy area large enough for a game of touch football.

Health & Lifestyle

Nikki Bella In Bikini Enjoys Backside Treatment

By Geri Green

Rodgers' Malibu Home 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Rodgers and his ex-girlfriend race car star Danica Patrick paid $28 million for a beachfront home in Malibu in October 2019. After renting it for the summer, they bought the house from British music star Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field. Although Aaron and Danica have since split, he retains ownership of the property. 

This luxurious home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 4,636-square feet of living area. The property also contains a separate two-bedroom guesthouse and the main house, which has glass walls that connect the indoors and outside. The expensive design features a pool, spa, BBQ, and built-in outdoor seating on a huge lot with views of the Pacific Ocean.

Miley Cyrus In Crop Top Is 'Au Naturel'

Eva Longoria Flaunts Legs While 'Having Too Much Fun In Mexico'

Rodgers' Chico Estate

Rodgers, who was born and raised in Chico, California, maintains ties to his birthplace, where his parents still reside. He gave over $1 million in grants to struggling local companies throughout the pandemic.

The NFL champion purchased his Chico home for $306,000 in 2007 when his NFL career was just getting started. The 4,543-square-foot home is on three acres and has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. In 2014, he sold the house for an undisclosed sum.

Rodgers' Winsconsin Properties

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Being Green Bay Packers' star man, it is only natural that Rodgers should have a home there. The 38-year-old owns properties among the cheeseheads. Whenever Rodgers is in Wisconsin, he stays in his Hobart home, which he bought for $1.74 million in 2015. 

Rodgers once owned a pad near Suamico, Wisconsin. He bought the four-bedroom property for $442,500 in 2005 but sold it for $424,900 in 2017, incurring a small loss. In 2016, Aaarong reportedly sold a 5,000-square-foot property in Hobart for $645,000.

Although Rodgers' future at Green Bay Packers is still uncertain, one thing everyone should expect is the quarterback buying and selling more property in the future.

Read Next

Must Read

Elizabeth Hurley Raises Temperatures In Sheer Versace Dress

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

Anna Kendrick 'Way Too Fancy' In Sheer Dress

Chloe Kim In Bikini Shows Gratitude

Alexandra Daddario In Braless Dress Looks Red-Hot

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.