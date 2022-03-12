Larsa Pippen In Fendi Eyes Dinner Poolside

Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Entertainment
Geri Green

Larsa Pippen has been posing by her luxurious pool while eyeing her dinner and rocking some tight Fendi. The 47-year-old reality star and former BFF to Kim Kardashian looked a classy treat in an Instagram share posted back in April 2020 - the upload came with both $$$ and $, with Larsa honoring her high-profile deal with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Larsa is rarely without her luxury brands, though. The Chanel and Versace lover was here shouting out Kylie Jenner-adored label Fendi, also asking her followers what they might be prepping for dinner.

The Latest

WWE News: Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch Named Most Trolled Female Athletes

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Blazers Trade Sends Julius Randle & Evan Fournier To Portland

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Bradley Beal To Sixers For Three Players & Draft Pick

NBA News: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Open Up On Lakers Games' Atmosphere Ahead Of First Game Back In L.A.

'KIMI' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Showing Off Poolside Appetite

Scroll for the photo. Larsa, who has admitted to gaining a little pandemic weight on account of baking with daughter Sophia, looked flawless as she covered up in a tight and black long-sleeved top from PLT - she tagged both the affordable fashion brand and Fendi, likely responsible for both a figure-hugging dark pair of pants and a pair of matching sneakers.

Posing backed by still pool waters, lawns, and sun loungers, the Larsa Marie founder sent out her plump pout and direct eye contact, also posing with one hand to her head.

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

See More Photos Below

Getty | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Taking to her caption, Larsa wrote: "Working on dinner what are some of your favorite dishes?@prettylittlething." The Chicago-born star has now raked in over 21,000 likes for her post, with one fan seemingly keen to have her at their dinner table. The user replied: "I would love to have you for dinner 😍."

Larsa has also made headlines for her Fendi sneakers as she joked about being part of the "neighborhood watch" - here, the blonde wore a skintight gray bodysuit as she posed by her super-pricey red Porsche.

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Tiny Bikini: 'I'm Really Shy'

Fine With Pandemic Weight Gain

In August 2020, Larsa opened up to Us Weekly, talking about her weight and COVID. "We cook. We love to bake," she said, adding: "My daughter loves to bake, so literally, I gained a few pounds baking with her every day."

Stating she'd rather focus on living her "best life," the mom of four continued: "We're baking, we're working out together, we watch movies together. I feel like we've watched everything on TV. We're gonna start making our own movies sooner or later."

Doing Fine Without Kim K

Getty | Wesley Hitt

Larsa continues to make headlines for her former bestie status with mogul Kim Kardashian. The two are no longer associated, with Larsa recently revealing she knew too "much" about Kim and ex Kanye's 2021 split.

Read Next

Must Read

Nastia Liukin Embodies 'Mean Girls' Mantra

Rebel Wilson Has Time Of Her Life Celebrating Birthday

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Are Still BFF Goals

Chloe Kim Has A 'Good Old Time' Snuggling With Reese

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.