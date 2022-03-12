Chanel West Coast Backs It Up In Sheer Minidress

Chanel West Coast has been poking out her backside while showing off a fun and flirty minidress. The rapper and MTV star, 33, continues to make headlines for showing off leggy looks on her Instagram - the account followed by 3.6 million is fresh from seeing Chanel showing off her fit figure and seemingly making a point of her rear.

Posting back on February 24, the "No Plans" hitmaker went retro with tight-curled hair and bangs, also rocking a polka-dot and thigh-skimming miniskirt. Check it out below.

Cheeky In Polka-Dot Minidress

Scroll for the photos. West Coast, who has been jokingly renaming herself Chanel East Coast following a 2021 move to Miami, FL, posed indoors and booty out as she modeled a monochrome and polka-dot-printed minidress. The L.A. native was all open mouth and innocent/naughty vibes while popping against an orange-painted wall - fans saw the TV favorite in a figure-hugging dress with sheer sleeves, also wearing strappy and high-heeled sandals.

Chanel opted for '50s glam curls, and a swipe right showed her drawing attention to her peachy rear for a display worth the swipe.

Taking to her caption, Chanel wrote: "BTS shots from #Vinyl video 🧡 Link in bio! 📸 @_dragonmedia Which pic is cuter 1 or 2?" "Vinyl" is one of 19 tracks on Chanel's 2020-released America's Sweetheart album. The hit record also includes tracks such as "No Plans" and "40 Yard Dash."

Chanel has been celebrating the success of her release, this after the album dropped with a near-four-year delay. In 2021, she marked a Spotify win on Instagram, also highlighting that she's an independently-produced artist.

Aiming For 'Billions' Of Streams

Marking her achievement on December 1 of last year, the LOL Cartel founder wrote: "NO LABEL, NO big marketing schemes, NO support from the blogs, NO investor, NO man helping with sh-t, etc. THANK YOU to all my FANS for streaming my music and helping me spread the word! I will not stop til these numbers are in the billions."

Fans Got Her Back

West Coast continued: "I want my fans to look like the smart, ahead of the wave, great taste having humans they are. That's why I'll never give up! We on this journey together and I love every single one of you who supports me more than words can describe!"

Chanel continues her TV appearances on the long-running series Ridiculousness. For more from Chanel, give her Instagram a follow.

