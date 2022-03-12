Selena Gomez looked flawless in a thigh-skimming shirt dress while name-dropping Coach on Instagram. Long before pandemic sweats were a thing, the 29-year-old former Disney star updated her account to shout out the brand she fronts, with her 2018 post still not forgotten. The Only Murders in the Building star joins the likes of Jennifer Lopez in fronting the popular and semi-affordable apparel and luggage line, and this look was shouting out edgy style, plus Selena's famous legs. Check it out below.
Selena Gomez Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Coach Dress
Stuns In Leggy Coach Look
Scroll for the photo. Gomez, who also fronts sportswear giant PUMA, had been photographed while walking and cut off at the thigh. The "Rare" singer killed it while in a printed and sheer-sleeved minidress in black and gold - the unusual number came with a tulle-like finish, a collared shirt, plus a thigh-skimming length.
Texan-born Selena showcased her slender figure without flashing too much flesh, also wearing her dark locks swept away from her face. A nude lip, tan eyeshadow, and defined brows accentuated her pretty features.
See More Photos Below
A caption from Selena merely read: "@coach." The post came one year after Selena's 2017-debuted collab with Coach, a range bringing stylish pieces and an interview. The Rare Beauty founder told Elle:
"I think it happened pretty organically. I feel like when I met the team at Coach there was this shift, they're constantly evolving and changing, yet still classic. When I came in it was really great because I was able to bring in my thoughts on the situation, on this bag specifically and all my accessories."
Bragging a little about her collection, the ex to singer Justin Bieber continued:
"My fans know at this point and I get so excited. Yeah I've gotten a few compliments! I'm never though like it's mine, though! [laughs] I would never say that, but I'm very proud of it. I'm always just like thank you, that makes me so happy, it's Coach."
Fresh News At SAG Awards
2022 has already brought major news from Selena, as she hosted the recent SAG Awards. The singer stunned in a black column dress for the star-studded night, also turning heads as she went barefoot. Selena did, however, wind up front-page news for actually tripping up and falling over during the evening. As to the dress, Gomez opted for luxury Oscar de la Renta. For more, follow her Instagram.