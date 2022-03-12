Selena Gomez Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Coach Dress

Scroll for the photo. Gomez, who also fronts sportswear giant PUMA, had been photographed while walking and cut off at the thigh. The "Rare" singer killed it while in a printed and sheer-sleeved minidress in black and gold - the unusual number came with a tulle-like finish, a collared shirt, plus a thigh-skimming length.

Texan-born Selena showcased her slender figure without flashing too much flesh, also wearing her dark locks swept away from her face. A nude lip, tan eyeshadow, and defined brows accentuated her pretty features.