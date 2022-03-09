Vanessa Hudgens Goes Sheer In Braless Valentino

Going sheer in Valentino for a second time at Paris Fashion Week, Hudgens was photographed on Day Seven of the event in an ultra-revealing fishnet minidress that showed her underwear. Rocking all-black right down to her platform ankle boots, she slipped into a faux-fur coat in complementing black-and-white, adding texture and sophistication to the look.
It's no coincidence that Hudgens opted for platforms yet again. The item is very much in style this year, with new styles emerging from brands like Kurt Geiger, Loeffler Randall, and Schutz, per Footwear News.
Showing off the fishnet number on Instagram, Hudgens dropped a sultry video wherein she ditched the coat to showcase the dress' intricate pattern embellished with sparkling stones. She also flaunted her "sassy bun," hilariously scoring the vid to "C'est si Bon" by Aoi Teshima.