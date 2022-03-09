Vanessa Hudgens Goes Sheer In Braless Valentino

Wearing nothing underneath gauzy purple tulle, Hudgens opted for a covered-up, long-sleeve design adorned with an elegant floral lace print that served to maintain her modesty. The see-through number was still plenty revealing, despite her fully buttoning up the top right to the chic cutaway collar.

With subtly flared sleeves sporting stylish side slits and a thigh-skimming skirt that was open in the front, the dress came with shimmering sequin shorts in a matching lavender hue. A coordinating belt cinched her waist, tying with a loose bow draping down on one side.

Keep going for her post!