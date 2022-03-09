Vanessa Hudgens Goes Sheer In Braless Valentino

Shutterstock | 673594

Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Vanessa Hudgens stunned in a braless Maison Valentino look at Paris Fashion Week this weekend. Letting it all hang out in a sheer minidress at the brand's Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 show on March 6, the High School Musical star, 33, uploaded photos of the eye-popping look on her Instagram page, with the Italian luxury fashion house dropping a heart in the comments.

Scroll to see the pics!

The Latest

US Turns To Venezuela After Russia Oil Embargo

Vera Wang Impresses With 2022 Haute Wedding Bridal Collection

Zendaya Teams Up With Valentino In Stunning Pink Pantsuit

Ukraine Warns Of Radiation After Russians Cut Power To Chernobyl Plant

NBA News: Magic Johnson Defends Russell Westbrook, Calls Out Lakers Fans

Show-Stopper

Getty | Pascal Le Segretain

Wearing nothing underneath gauzy purple tulle, Hudgens opted for a covered-up, long-sleeve design adorned with an elegant floral lace print that served to maintain her modesty. The see-through number was still plenty revealing, despite her fully buttoning up the top right to the chic cutaway collar.

With subtly flared sleeves sporting stylish side slits and a thigh-skimming skirt that was open in the front, the dress came with shimmering sequin shorts in a matching lavender hue. A coordinating belt cinched her waist, tying with a loose bow draping down on one side.

Keep going for her post!

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Miu Miu Bra Dress

By Geri Green

Matching Glam

Getty | Jacopo Raule

Covered in sparkling crystals, the dress was further adorned with a frayed scalloped trim all-around. Hudgens added extra bling with chain stud earrings and a couple of rings on her fingers. She highlighted her bared legs with sky-high cream platforms that tied around her ankles, with a purple purse adding even more shine by way of a metallic-gold chain handle.

Dropping a couple of close-ups on Instagram, The Princess Switch star showed off her coordinating lilac glam and sleek, tight hairstyle. She also uploaded a video from the fashion show capturing the collection’s final look.

In the clip, legendary supermodel Kristen McMenamy walked the runway in a flowing hot-pink dress with a plunge sweetheart neckline, with Hudgens ​quipping in the caption: "I caught myself saying wow in slow motion. But then again, can ya blame me!?!!!"

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

Rocking Her Valentino

Getty | Jacopo Raule

Going sheer in Valentino for a second time at Paris Fashion Week, Hudgens was photographed on Day Seven of the event in an ultra-revealing fishnet minidress that showed her underwear. Rocking all-black right down to her platform ankle boots, she slipped into a faux-fur coat in complementing black-and-white, adding texture and sophistication to the look.

It's no coincidence that Hudgens opted for platforms yet again. The item is very much in style this year, with new styles emerging from brands like Kurt Geiger, Loeffler Randall, and Schutz, per Footwear News.

Showing off the fishnet number on Instagram, Hudgens dropped a sultry video wherein she ditched the coat to showcase the dress' intricate pattern embellished with sparkling stones. She also flaunted her "sassy bun," hilariously scoring the vid to "C'est si Bon" by Aoi Teshima.

More Paris Looks

Getty | Foc Kan

Another notable look from Paris Fashion Week was the scandalously cut-out Giambattista Valli minidress that Hudgens wore to the Italian designer's FW 22-23 show on March 7. In bright red with white accents, the high-slit number flaunted her toned legs, although the main attraction was the open midsection exposing major underboob.

Posing on the balcony of her hotel room, the Caliwater founder paired the dress with a black blazer and glossy mini purse. Her glam was also on point, yet again matching her outfit.

Read Next

Must Read

Eileen Gu Wins World Cup After Losing Passport

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

Thylane Blondeau Has Staring Contest With Dog

Miley Cyrus Closing The Super Bowl With Green Day

Model Carmella Rose Flaunts Fit Physique In Jungle-Inspired Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.