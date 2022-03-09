Vera Wang Impresses With 2022 Haute Wedding Bridal Collection

Vera Wang has her own notions on what haute couture is, and with the release of her off-shoot couture line, Vera Wang Haute, the designer now is juggling it with her classic eponymous Vera Wang Bride in conjunction with global bridal brand Pronovias. Of the collaboration, Wang states:

"Haute is all about a certain freedom and experimentation, but also a new kind of individuality. With Haute, I am both proud and humbled by the incredible artists that continue to interpret my designs and permit me the freedom to explore and experiment, without boundaries. Haute represents the highest level of draping, cutting, and sewing, allowing me the necessary tools to create for some of the world’s most celebrated women.”