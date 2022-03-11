'KIMI' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The HBO Max film is one that has to be watched with close attention to properly understand but will be enjoyed after watching. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 91% rating amongst the review of 104 critics that are positive, with an average rating of 7.50/10.

The critic's consensus reads, "A housebound thriller with a 21st-century spin, KIMI finds director Steven Soderbergh in crowd-pleasing form -- thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from Zoë Kravitz". Along with the title acting from Zoë Kravitz, it also stars Byron Bowers and Betsy Brantley among her title character.

The trailer was released in January 2022, watch it below.