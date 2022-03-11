Fear of crowded places (agoraphobia) becomes enemy number one when a tech wrecker discovers evidence of a violent crime but fails to be found credible when she tries to report it. When she leaves her apartment, Angela Childs' true battle begins. The film, directed by the Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh, thus takes the viewer on her pursuit for justice.
'KIMI' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know
All About 'KIMI'
The HBO Max film is one that has to be watched with close attention to properly understand but will be enjoyed after watching. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 91% rating amongst the review of 104 critics that are positive, with an average rating of 7.50/10.
The critic's consensus reads, "A housebound thriller with a 21st-century spin, KIMI finds director Steven Soderbergh in crowd-pleasing form -- thanks in no small part to an outstanding performance from Zoë Kravitz". Along with the title acting from Zoë Kravitz, it also stars Byron Bowers and Betsy Brantley among her title character.
The trailer was released in January 2022, watch it below.
When Is The Release Date Of 'KIMI'?
Casting for the film began in February 2021 with the filming beginning shooting on April 2021 in Los Angeles, California through New Line Cinema. The feature was later released on February 10, 2022. Steven Soderbergh directed the film. He is known for his Academy Award for Best Director win for the 2000 film Traffic.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'KIMI'?
The cast of KIMI is led by Zoe Kravitz, who is currently making waves for her role in The Batman. It is also filled with a notable cast of Hollywood heavyweights. The cast includes Rita Wilson as Natalie Chowdhury, India de Beaufort as Sharon, Derek Del Gaudio as Bradley Hasling, Erika Christensen as Samantha Gerrity, and Jaime Camil as Antonio Rivas.
What Is 'KIMI' About?
The film's official synopsis reads:
"During the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle, an agoraphobic tech worker discovers evidence of a violent crime while reviewing a data stream, and is met with resistance and bureaucracy when she tries reporting it to her company. To get involved, she realizes she must face her greatest fear by venturing out of her apartment and into the city streets, which are filled with protestors after the city council passes a law restricting the movements of the homeless population."