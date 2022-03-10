Thylane Blondeau Pantless In Socks For Miu Miu

Thylane Blondeau is at this year's Miu Miu show - likely, as you're reading this. The 20-year-old French sensation, dubbed the world's "Most Beautiful" girl, was all crop top sweater vibes as she attended the designer's Fashion Week display in March 2022, but it's an earlier photo still catching the eye of fans.

Thylane has long been influencing for the sister brand to Prada - back in March 2020, the Paris-based star stunned in only an oversized blazer and knee socks as she featured on Miu Miu's Instagram. Check it out below.

All Legs For Miu Miu

Scroll for the photo, one showing the No Smile founder on steps and stunning the camera in her leggy look. Thylane had gone for all-black, wearing a massive and masculine jacket with an industrial feel and a button finish. Blondeau also opted for knee-high and sheer black socks, injecting major '90s vibes from chunky and platform black shoes.

The Cacharel spokesperson sent out her bee-stung pout, also wearing her dark locks swept back and in a high ponytail singer Ariana Grande would approve of.

Shouting Thylane out, Miu Miu wrote: "@ThylaneBlondeau moments before the #MiuMiuFW20 show at Palais d’Iena portrayed by @SaskiaLawaks. Relive the fashion show on our @Instagram Stories and via link in bio." The brand is currently enjoying major press via its new ambassador, 25-year-old supermodel Hailey Bieber. A recent Instagram share from Miu Miu also featured Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.

Miu Miu Show 2021

Getty | Jeremy Moeller

Blondeau is clearly welcome on an annual basis - the above photo shows the model's 2021 attendance at the Miu Miu Fashion Show. Marking her attendance on Instagram, Blondeau wrote: "Thank you for having me @miumiu beautiful show like always u killed it !!! 💜 😍"

Miu Miu isn't the only designer getting press on the model's social media, though.

Fendi And Cacharel

Thylane's IG also shows her influencing for Italian designer Fendi's Peekaboo bag, alongside her jewelry and SweetPants gigs. In 2021, she walked the runway for lingerie brand Etam, telling fans:

"Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever gratefulThank u everyone for ur sweet messages." Thylane boasts 5.1 million followers - star fans include reality star Lisa Rinna, her model daughter Amelia Hamlin, plus former Disney star Bella Thorne. For more, give Thylane's account a follow.

