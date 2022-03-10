Thylane Blondeau Pantless In Socks For Miu Miu

Thylane Blondeau is at this year's Miu Miu show - likely, as you're reading this. The 20-year-old French sensation, dubbed the world's "Most Beautiful" girl, was all crop top sweater vibes as she attended the designer's Fashion Week display in March 2022, but it's an earlier photo still catching the eye of fans.

Thylane has long been influencing for the sister brand to Prada - back in March 2020, the Paris-based star stunned in only an oversized blazer and knee socks as she featured on Miu Miu's Instagram. Check it out below.