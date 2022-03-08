Lori Harvey Flaunts Legs For A Good Cause

Getty | Gilbert Carrasquillo

Entertainment
chisom

Model Lori Harvey, 25, flaunted her long, toned legs while doing a good deed over the weekend. While she's famous for being one of the new school IT girls in fashion, Lori's making headlines for her philanthropy this time. She joined forces with mobile phone brand AT&T to reward Black content creators through its #DreamInBlack initiative.

The Latest

Simone Biles Says Yes To The Dress

NBA News: Phil Jackson Has Been A 'Secret Consultant' For Jeanie Buss And The Lakers This Season

NBA News: Sixers Fans Will Eat Ben Simmons Alive, Says Stephen A. Smith

'I Had No Expectations': Russell Westbrook Shares Thoughts On Joining Lakers

'It’s Really Weighing On Them': Russell Westbrook Says His Family Doesn't Want To Attend Lakers Games Anymore

Sitting Pretty

Lori sits pretty in a plaid tweed mini skirt with pockets and cropped bold diamond checkered sweater. Her outfit blends neutral colors white, black, and two shades of grey, creating a soft tone in contrast to her bronzed glowing skin peeking from the V-cut on her sweater and short skirt hemline.

She runs her manicured fingers through her short black hair angling her head to the side to display a bare slender neck. Lori completes her look with iridescent silver rope sandals with criss-cross straps. Her painted toenails peek through the thin strap on the front as she poses with the awardees.

Lori kept her makeup neutral in her signature style, wearing only a nude lip gloss and subtle eyeliner over gold shimmery eyeshadow and false lashes.

Celebrities

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

By Ava Bennet

Using Her Platform

Getty | Charley Gallay

"@att #DreamInBlack celebrates the culture & the creators who shape it. I’m so happy I was able to be apart of the new series with @tvonetv alongside @terrellgrice that features entrepreneurs Journey Carter, Coi Mattison, & Malik Weseem, who share personal stories of their experiences & why they started their businesses."

Lori shared her platform of four million-plus followers with three of the selected entrepreneurs highlighting their businesses and giving them a wider reach. She posted their information on her Instagram story and prompted her fans and followers to view it in the concluding part of her lengthy caption.

Mikaela Shiffrin And Chloe Kim Share Their Go-To Meals

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Tiny Bikini: 'I'm Really Shy'

Lori Donates $10,000 To The Winners

Getty | Raymond Hall

Lori donated $10,000 each to the three chosen content creators, and though her stories expired two days ago, she plugged their names in her caption. The model also announced that she'd join the cast of the new series airing on TV One. YouTube sensation Terrell Grice would co-host alongside Lori, and it promises to be an exciting show.

Friendly Support

Lori received positive responses from her family and friends in the comment section, with many chanting, "Support Black Businesses," and others like JT, the rapper (one half of the City Girls), focused on her beauty. Many of the comments included heart eyes emojis and positive messages thanking her for using her platform.

Read Next

Must Read

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sideboob & Taut Tummy In Tiny Bikini: 'I'm Really Shy'

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Divorce Rumors After Dropping Nick Jonas' Last Name On Instagram

Mikaela Shiffrin Talks About Winning Pressure And How She Handles It

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.