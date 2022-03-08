Lori Harvey Flaunts Legs For A Good Cause

Lori sits pretty in a plaid tweed mini skirt with pockets and cropped bold diamond checkered sweater. Her outfit blends neutral colors white, black, and two shades of grey, creating a soft tone in contrast to her bronzed glowing skin peeking from the V-cut on her sweater and short skirt hemline.

She runs her manicured fingers through her short black hair angling her head to the side to display a bare slender neck. Lori completes her look with iridescent silver rope sandals with criss-cross straps. Her painted toenails peek through the thin strap on the front as she poses with the awardees.

Lori kept her makeup neutral in her signature style, wearing only a nude lip gloss and subtle eyeliner over gold shimmery eyeshadow and false lashes.