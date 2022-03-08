Larsa Pippen Stuns In Workout Set

Of course, Andy Cohen, the producer behind the Housewives series as well as the host of Watch What Happens Live, asked the question that everyone wanted to be answered, and Larsa broke down exactly what has been going on to silence her detractors, stating:

“I literally work out seven days a week. If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed. … My body’s tight because I work out.”

Her fans have definitely noticed her the curvaceous star has gotten thicker in all the right places, and many of her followers are applauding her fitness efforts in a full show of support.