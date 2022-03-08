There has been a ton of speculation on what exactly Larsa Pippen has been doing to her body as of late, but what she is showing on her social media is that her hard work with her fitness regimen is paying off huge dividends. The reality star radiates beauty in chic outfit posted outside that looks like it was taken right after a workout. Alluding to her intense workouts, she takes a moment to give her 3.3 million Instagram fans an update.
Larsa Pippen Stuns In Workout Set
Did Larsa Get A Lift?
Pippen captioned the photo, “Back on that Monday grind.”
Clearly, Larsa is, and no one can take her from her path to fitness!
The claims have been coming at her for months now, but with her transformation taking place over several months, Pippen has championed her dedication to exercise and eating better. At a recent Real Housewives of Miami reunion, she adamantly refuted reports that she had received a Brazilian butt lift and instead extolled the virtues of working out and having pride in seeing her body change each week because of her efforts.
Andy Asks, Larsa Responds
Of course, Andy Cohen, the producer behind the Housewives series as well as the host of Watch What Happens Live, asked the question that everyone wanted to be answered, and Larsa broke down exactly what has been going on to silence her detractors, stating:
“I literally work out seven days a week. If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed. … My body’s tight because I work out.”
Her fans have definitely noticed her the curvaceous star has gotten thicker in all the right places, and many of her followers are applauding her fitness efforts in a full show of support.
Under Attack, Under The Knife
Larsa may have denied having BBL surgery, but the reality star is not opposed to having plastic surgery. In fact, she was open about what she has had done in order to keep her gorgeous appearance television-ready. Her policy to reconstructive surgery is simple, with Pippen stating:
“I feel like I’m very progressive. I’m into trends, and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I’m willing to do. I’m that person. I’m very happy with the way I look.”
What Larsa Has Had Done
The former spouse of NBA icon Scottie Pippen even went so far as to name the surgeries she has had done and encouraged other women to have no shame in doing so. When asked by Andy on his late-night show, she replied:
“I’ve had my nose done. I’ve had my lips done. And that’s basically it.” She also noted that she has breast augmentation before season 3 of the reality television series began production.