Caroline Marks is a 20-year-old from Florida who has gained recent fame as a professional surfer competing in the World Surf League Championship Tour. She also competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as one of the first two women to ever compete for the United States in the sport. In 2018, Caroline was named Rookie of the Year of the World Surf League. Born in Boca Raton and now residing in Melbourne, Florida, she has been a Florida girl throughout her entire life.
Surfer Caroline Marks In Bikini Shares Announcement
Smiling In The Surf
Caroline is not just a powerful woman, but she's also the youngest person to qualify for the women’s Championship Tour. Here, she can be seen showing off her smile in a polka dot bikini while surfing the waves. Unfortunately, she posted this picture on her Instagram with the sad news announcing that she would be withdrawing from the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach tournament.
She captioned the photo by saying,
"I was obviously really looking forward to competing at Sunset but unfortunately, after conferring with my team, I'm going to need to take time away from the CT to deal with some recurring medical and health issues. I'm looking forward to watching the Tour from home and can't wait to return as soon as I'm back to full strength."
Caroline showed a great deal of strength by discussing her health with the public, and her fans hope to see her back on the board soon.
Underwater Training
In December 2021, Caroline posted this remarkable photo of herself training underwater in a striped bikini, along with a hashtag that resounded among her fans: #StrongIsBeautiful. Her desire to inspire and empower women around the world is prevalent throughout her social media posts and public appearances.
Blonde Beauty
Caroline is a natural beauty who has eyebrows that are reminiscent of a young Brooke Shields. In this photo, she stuns in an orange and white polka dot bikini in her native state of Florida.
Skin Care For The Sea
Caroline is a big fan of Alba Botanica, most notably their Ocean Surf Body Lotion. She raves about the product's ability to keep her skin healthy and hydrated. From a surfer's perspective, skincare and wellness are vital to anyone who spends as much time outdoors as Caroline.
Vibing With Volkswagen
Caroline posted this photo of herself on Jacksonville Beach, posing in front of a yellow vintage Volkswagen convertible. She's all smiles in her Red Bull cap, striped bikini top, and high-rise shorts. A true native of the Sunshine State, it's no wonder she's stolen the hearts of so many fans.