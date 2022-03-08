Surfer Caroline Marks In Bikini Shares Announcement

Caroline is not just a powerful woman, but she's also the youngest person to qualify for the women’s Championship Tour. Here, she can be seen showing off her smile in a polka dot bikini while surfing the waves. Unfortunately, she posted this picture on her Instagram with the sad news announcing that she would be withdrawing from the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach tournament.

She captioned the photo by saying,

"I was obviously really looking forward to competing at Sunset but unfortunately, after conferring with my team, I'm going to need to take time away from the CT to deal with some recurring medical and health issues. I'm looking forward to watching the Tour from home and can't wait to return as soon as I'm back to full strength."

Caroline showed a great deal of strength by discussing her health with the public, and her fans hope to see her back on the board soon.