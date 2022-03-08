Sage Erickson, the 31-year-old native of Ojai, California, is no stranger to donning a swimsuit. The American surfer began learning the sport two decades ago and has since competed professionally, earning many trophies and medals along the way. Sage is a two-time U.S. Open of Surfing gold medalist, placing first in both 2017 and 2019. Her Instagram posts chronicle her love of the beach and her journey within the surfing world.
5 Times Surfer Sage Erickson Dazzled In Bikinis
Splashing Around
The 5'7" surfer took to Instagram in November 2021 to show off her natural beauty in a dark green one-piece swimsuit with front-tie corset detail. Sage's photographer pal, Alana Spencer, shot this picture in the Pacific Ocean. Alana posts her photography under the Instagram handle @coconutcomradery and often acts as Sage's personal photographer.
Surfing at Sunrise
Sage poses with her surfboard in the early hours of the morning, captioning this photo "never regretted an early surf." Her toned body shines in this black one-shoulder, asymmetrical bikini top with matching bottoms. Sage used this post as an advertising opportunity to share her love for Mountain Dew Rise, the energy drink that's being produced by the famous soda brand.
Sage Wears Her Titular Color
Sage is all smiles while wearing a cheeky, sage-colored bikini during a surf session on a sunny California day. As a representative for Uniquely You, an apple cider vinegar gummy, Sage boasts about her love for the vegan supplement in the accompanying caption while the company's sticker can be plainly seen displayed on her surfboard.
A True California Girl
Sage relaxes on a large rock next to the Pacific Ocean while donning a light green bikini top with black bottoms. The toned and tanned California native was born and raised in the Golden State, and her love for the beach goes far beyond the sport of surfing. The blonde bombshell is a true nature girl who shares her outdoor adventures with her fans on social media.
Coastal Catwalk
Sage teamed up with her bestie Alana Spencer for a photoshoot on this sandy California beach. She can be seen wearing cheeky, black bottoms paired with a purple and black bikini top, as she prepares to go out for a surf "before the storm rolled in," as told by the caption of this photo found on her Instagram. Almost always pictured with her surfboard, it's no wonder this blonde beauty has no problem maintaining her killer figure and is always in great shape.