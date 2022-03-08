5 Times Surfer Sage Erickson Dazzled In Bikinis

Sage teamed up with her bestie Alana Spencer for a photoshoot on this sandy California beach. She can be seen wearing cheeky, black bottoms paired with a purple and black bikini top, as she prepares to go out for a surf "before the storm rolled in," as told by the caption of this photo found on her Instagram. Almost always pictured with her surfboard, it's no wonder this blonde beauty has no problem maintaining her killer figure and is always in great shape.