New Poll Shows How Americans View Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, under the direction of President Vladimir Putin, who has justified the maneuver by claiming that he is trying to "de-Nazify" the country.

The war has shocked the international community, with western governments coming together in an unprecedented way to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

The United States, under the leadership of President Joe Biden, has also imposed sanctions and vowed to aid the Ukrainians as they fight off the invaders.

But how do regular Americans feel about the invasion? Find out below.

New Poll

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests that outrage over Putin's actions is growing in the United States, with a bipartisan majority of Americans demanding more from their government.

For example, 74 percent of respondents in the poll said the U.S. and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should impose a so-called no-fly zone over Ukraine.

This would be a major escalation that some experts fear could lead to World War Three. But it remains unclear if people actually understand the implications of imposing a no-fly zone.

Russian Oil

Eighty percent of respondents in the survey said America should stop buying Russian oil. And perhaps more surprisingly, 62 percent said they would be willing to pay more for fuel and gas if that meant defending a democratic country such as Ukraine.

As Craig Kafura, a public opinion expert at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, put it, "You see increasing willingness among the American public to pay costs for that support."

The Biden administration has promised to cut reduce imports of Russian oil, turning to Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and Iran as potential sources, according to Politico.

Sanctions

The poll also found that strong majorities of both Democrats and Republicans believe the Biden administration should impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

In the survey, 81 percent of respondents called for additional sanctions, while 77 percent said the American governments should actually seize the assets of Russian oligarchs associated with Putin.

European governments have already targeted Putin's oligarchs, and Biden has promised to do the same.

Weapons, Refugees

According to 72 percent of respondents in the poll, the U.S. government should continue providing Ukraine with weapons as it fights against Russia.

The Biden administration has already sent weapons to the country and promised to ramp up the shipments, with the president asking Congress to approve an additional $10 billion in military and humanitarian aid.

The war in Ukraine has also created a refugee crisis -- but Americans are fine with Ukrainian immigrants, it seems, since 74 percent of them said the U.S. should take them in.

