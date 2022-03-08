New Poll Shows How Americans View Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, under the direction of President Vladimir Putin, who has justified the maneuver by claiming that he is trying to "de-Nazify" the country.

The war has shocked the international community, with western governments coming together in an unprecedented way to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

The United States, under the leadership of President Joe Biden, has also imposed sanctions and vowed to aid the Ukrainians as they fight off the invaders.

But how do regular Americans feel about the invasion? Find out below.