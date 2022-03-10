Adriana Lima Open-Chested In Roberto Cavalli

Turns out, the Cavalli dress is a perfect fit for Lima, who has opened up on her favorite outfits. Speaking to Vogue, the runway favorite revealed:

"I think a great fitting little black dress is a closet staple as well as a good everyday bag. For beauty, I’m a fan of a red lip." She added: "I really love a lot of the collections coming from some several designers from Jason Wu to Givenchy and Balmain. There are some really incredible pieces that I have my eye on!"