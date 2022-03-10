Adriana Lima has been stunning in a racy and open-chested dress - designer Roberto Cavalli was quick to repost the photo of the Brazilian supermodel to its Instagram. Lima, 40, looked catwalk-ready in a shot uploaded in late February, and it was thigh slits and all as the former Victoria's Secret Angel proved she's still got it. Adriana was clad in a chic and sexy black look, one throwing out 2022 vibes and landing just in time for Milan Fashion Week. Check it out below.
Adriana Lima Open-Chested In Roberto Cavalli
Stuns In Roberto Cavalli Dress
Scroll for the photo. The bikini bombshell had gone figure-hugging and long-sleeved as she posed by a plain backdrop, popping against it. Adriana highlighted her famous cleavage via a bold open chest panel - the slinky black dress also boasted a metallic gold waist detail and a slight sash finish accentuating her killer hips. Lima posed with her dark hair slicked back and away from her face, also flaunting her plump pout via some major attitude.
See More Photos Below
A caption from Roberto Cavalli honored Lima, writing: "Adriana Lima (@adrianalima ) wearing #RobertoCavalli #SS22 by @faustopuglisi for @lofficielitalia." The post also caught a celebrity like, with Baywatch alum, Carmen Electra, leaving the thumbs-up. Cavalli has been making headlines of late for dressing an array of famous faces, not limited to singers Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, plus No Doubt hitmaker Gwen Stefani.
Loves A Little Black Dress
Turns out, the Cavalli dress is a perfect fit for Lima, who has opened up on her favorite outfits. Speaking to Vogue, the runway favorite revealed:
"I think a great fitting little black dress is a closet staple as well as a good everyday bag. For beauty, I’m a fan of a red lip." She added: "I really love a lot of the collections coming from some several designers from Jason Wu to Givenchy and Balmain. There are some really incredible pieces that I have my eye on!"
When Brazilian...
Much like fellow VS model Gisele Bundchen, Lima hails from Brazil. She dished: "I grew up in Brazil where the weather was warm and a good pair of shorts, a t-shirt and sandals was all you needed. I like to think that my style has evolved since then."
Adriana is fresh from a fashion shout-out herself. Posting to Instagram yesterday, the brunette beauty name-dropped French designer Balmain. For more, give her Instagram account a follow.