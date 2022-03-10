Rebel Wilson Clocks 2 Million Views In Swimsuit

Rebel Wilson has now topped 2 million views for slow-mo exiting the ocean while in a killer swimsuit look. The 42-year-old actress, fresh from celebrating her birthday, posted for her army of Instagram followers back in November 2021, sharing a video of her slimmed-down figure all sporty-looking in an orange bathing suit, and big-time raking in the fans.

Rebel is still front-page news for having dropped 77 pounds - looks like her 2020-commenced "year of health" is going strong into 2022. Ahead, see the video, plus Rebel's best photos.

Catching The Eye In Swimsuit

Getty | Al Bello

Scroll for the video. Wilson, who shed the weight via mindful eating, was affording a real view of her progress. The Pitch Perfect star was seen ankle-deep in gorgeous ocean waters and walking towards the camera. She highlighted her trim frame in a black-zipped and long-sleeved swimsuit in bright orange, showing off her toned legs and going glam in dark shades.

A long string of heart emoji was the only caption as fans rushed to hit "like." More photos after the video.

See More Photos Below

The photos following the video brought Fiji vibes and cash for Wilson - the actress now holds an ambassador status for the island's tourism, recently writing: "Thanks to my talented team who turned on the shipwrecked-glam look all week in Fiji. We’re all Cali Dreamers! ❤️😊❤️." Additionally, Aussie Rebel fronts Olly wellness - the vitamins brand also counts sitcom star Kaley Cuoco as a promo face.

Maintaining The 77 Pounds She Dropped

Getty | Brendon Thorne

Rebel has been open about her weight-loss journey. In particular, admitting that she still has tough days. She's praised outdoor walking above intensive forms of cardio in terms of calories burned - last year, she also spoke out on maintaining her weight loss after hitting her goal weight of 165 pounds back in November 2021.

You Don't Need Much

Rebel told Today: "I feel like sometimes people think you need to work your body really hard to get results, and yeah, if you were training to be the next Thor or something you would be doing hardcore things, but as a regular person, walking is just so healthy for you. The body is designed to move in that way."

The actress even revealed how she keeps busy on her walks, continuing: "When I go for a walk, I can put in a podcast or listen to music, and it's so easy to do anywhere in the world."

