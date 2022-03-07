Adriana De Moura is speaking out about the devastating death of Julia Lemigova's first child.
'RHOM' Star Adriana De Moura Suspects Murder In Death Of Julia Lemigova's Son
Adriana De Moura is weighing in on the devastating passing of Julia Lemigova's first child.
During an appearance earlier this month on S'More Live on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Miami cast member not only spoke about the death of Lemigova's son, but said she believes that the death was not accidental.
After being asked if she felt the child was murdered, or that the father had anything to do with it, De Moura replied, "Yes, those people are ruthless. They are powerful, yes I believe that, that the nanny had something to do with it."
Adriana De Moura Confirms Nanny Was Hired By Child's Dad
According to De Moura, the nanny of Lemigova's first son was "100 percent" hired by the child's father.
In 2000, Lemigova's son, Maximilien, died from shaken baby syndrome while being cared for by a nanny put into the position of the child's caretaker by his dad, Edouard Stern, a banker and one of France's wealthiest men. However, before charges could be filed, the unnamed woman went missing.
Julia Lemigova Addressed Her First Child's Death In February 2022
During an interview with The Post last month, Lemigova looked back at the tragic loss of her son in 2000, admitting that she frequently contemplated suicide because she wanted to be with her late first child.
“I don’t know if I ever completely survived the loss of my son,” Lemigova said. “Part of me is dead forever. At the time, I simply didn’t want to live. Selfishly, I wanted to end my life so many times. I wanted to join my son. I wanted to go away."
Martina Navratilova Helped Wife Julia Lemigova Overcome Tragedy
Luckily, amid the tragedy, Lemigova found hope -- and help from her wife.
"In this horrible pain and through years of grief, I found joy in helping other people. Many women have told me they don’t know how you can survive something like this and not go completely insane, not kill yourself. How can you keep living, have more children, redo your life? It’s very, very difficult, but I’m proof that, yes, you can," she shared.
And, Lemigova added, "Martina [Navratilova] helped me a lot.”
The Real Housewives of Miami season four is currently streaming on Peacock.