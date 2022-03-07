'RHOM' Star Adriana De Moura Suspects Murder In Death Of Julia Lemigova's Son

Adriana De Moura is weighing in on the devastating passing of Julia Lemigova's first child.

During an appearance earlier this month on S'More Live on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Miami cast member not only spoke about the death of Lemigova's son, but said she believes that the death was not accidental.

After being asked if she felt the child was murdered, or that the father had anything to do with it, De Moura replied, "Yes, those people are ruthless. They are powerful, yes I believe that, that the nanny had something to do with it."