'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1 Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla is an offshoot of another famous Netflix series, Vikings. In this new series, there is lots of violence and gore, as well as dramatic rain and muddy action and plenty of fur-lined clothing.

The series was created by Jeb Stuart and executive produced by some of the crew in the original Vikings. They include; Michael Hirst, Morgan O'Sullivan, Paul Buccieri, Peter Friedlander, Steve Stark, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, James Flynn, Alan Gasmer, and Sherry Marsh.