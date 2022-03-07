Set 100 years after the events of Vikings, Vikings: Valhalla follows the exploits of Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Hardrada, and Norman King William the Conqueror. The series features action, adventure, drama, history, war, and romance like the original Vikings.
'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1 Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know
The Latest
All About 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1
Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla is an offshoot of another famous Netflix series, Vikings. In this new series, there is lots of violence and gore, as well as dramatic rain and muddy action and plenty of fur-lined clothing.
The series was created by Jeb Stuart and executive produced by some of the crew in the original Vikings. They include; Michael Hirst, Morgan O'Sullivan, Paul Buccieri, Peter Friedlander, Steve Stark, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, James Flynn, Alan Gasmer, and Sherry Marsh.
Celebrities
Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream
Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream
When Is The Release Date Of 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1?
The new series premiered on February 25, 2022. This first season was released with eight episodes:
Episode 1. The Greenlanders
Episode 2. Viking
Episode 3. The Marshes
Episode 4. The Bridge
Episode 5. Miracle
Episode 6. The Last Daughter of Uppsala
Episode 7. Choices
Episode 8. The End of the Beginning
It is already airing on Netflix in the United States. For those who might want to have a glimpse of the series before starting it, the trailer is available on YouTube and other platforms like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'Vikings: Vallhala' Season 1?
The lead characters in the series include Sam Corlett, who stars as Leif Eriksson, Swedish model Frida Gustavsson, who has previously appeared in The Witcher, as Freydis Eriksdotter and Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson.
Other recurring stars include Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Laura Berlin as Emma Normandy, Caroline Henderson as Jarl Estrid Haakon, David Oakes as Earl Godwin, Pollyanna McIntosh as Queen Ælfgifu, Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jare Kare, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldson, and Julian Seager as Jarl Gorm.
What Is 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 1 About?
According to Netflix, the series is set 100 years after the events of Vikings and follows the "most famous Vikings who ever lived."
The great explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and stubborn sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson are all featured in this series, which follows their remarkable travels.
As conflicts between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody climax, and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings embark on an epic journey. Their journey takes them across oceans and battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, in their quest for survival and glory.