Hailey Bieber has been running around town making sure she squeezes in a Pilates class. The supermodel and wife to singer Justin Bieber continues to make her gym runs a fashion display - while the YSL ambassador hasn't been dripping sweat in couture gowns, she has been hitting the studio in trendy Alo Yoga.

Alo Yoga is now fronted by 25-year-old supermodel pal Kendall Jenner. Hailey knows which labels to pick, and this look came with skimpy neons, tight spandex, and the blonde flaunting her famous legs. Check it out below.

Stuns In Alo Yoga Look

Scroll for the outfit. Hailey was photographed on March 02 and in L.A. The Jimmy Choo face ditched her stilettos for white Nike kicks, also rocking a huge and oversized white shirt from The Row.

Nothing else was baggy, though, as Hailey highlighted her catwalk queen figure in tight Alo booty shorts in bright yellow, also wearing a green bralette from the trendy brand. She carried a Fane bag, also seen in dark shades and with her hair semi tied-back. More after the photo.

See More Photos Below

Hailey has no deal with Alo, but plenty are popping up for the leggy star. Bieber fronts denim giant Levi's, beauty brand Bare Minerals, designer Miu Miu, and YSL - she's also landed a gig with lingerie giant Victoria's Secret.

"I am so honored to be a part of @victoriassecret Love Cloud Campaign. To be amongst such dynamic women and to represent the brand's commitment to celebrate all women is a true honor," she recently wrote while posing in a plunging bra.

Loves Pilates

Hailey doesn't just hit the Pilates studio to get tapped. “I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape because it’s very elongating,” she revealed on the Women's Health Going For Goal podcast. “A lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance." Also loving the exercise is Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian.

Get Her Sweating

The super-fit star continued: "I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you’re stretched out easier. You come out dripping in sweat and my face is like a tomato and it’s good for your skin! I love it! I’m obsessed and it’s addictive."

Hailey has also revealed opting for more vegetarian and vegan foods, telling her Instagram followers she's never felt "better."

