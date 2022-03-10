Emily Ratajkowski Arches Back On Radiator In Vera Wang

Scroll for the snap. The "Blurred Lines" star had been photographed indoors and by a window, as she perched her famous rear on a radiator. Emily showcased hints of her rock-hard abs while in a long-sleeved and clingy red turtleneck, also going casual via a pair of blue sweatpants bearing the Adidas logo.

London-born Emily sent out energy as she cocked her head at the camera, also donning statement dark shades and a glossy nude lip. A caption from Vera Wang read: "#VeraWangGang: @Emrata 🔥 🕶 wearing the ‘Taraji’ style. #VeraWangEyewear ❤️."