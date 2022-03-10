Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has been proving that not all head-turning looks come as red carpet gowns. The 30-year-old sensation was last year in a skintight top and sweatpants as she arched her back while sitting on a radiator - the Vera Wang look was quickly posted to the designer's Instagram. The #WangGang crowd now extends to a wide array of stars including singer Ariana Grande and actress Sarah Hyland, and it looks like Inamorata founder EmRata is a fan. Check it out below.
Emily Ratajkowski Arches Back On Radiator In Vera Wang
Edgy Photo For Vera Wang
Scroll for the snap. The "Blurred Lines" star had been photographed indoors and by a window, as she perched her famous rear on a radiator. Emily showcased hints of her rock-hard abs while in a long-sleeved and clingy red turtleneck, also going casual via a pair of blue sweatpants bearing the Adidas logo.
London-born Emily sent out energy as she cocked her head at the camera, also donning statement dark shades and a glossy nude lip. A caption from Vera Wang read: "#VeraWangGang: @Emrata 🔥 🕶 wearing the ‘Taraji’ style. #VeraWangEyewear ❤️."
See More Photos Below
Vera Wang, alongside dressing the A-Listers, has been muscling up. Last year, and via a photo of 72-year-old CEO Vera, the brand announced it had partnered up with entertainment giant Disney, writing:
"The magic that is the #Disney brand has brought joy and happiness to generations around the world. We at #VeraWang are so honored to participate in this collaboration that I hope will bring some fun, charm, and joy to all! XXV."
Emily Selling Her Inamorata Brand
Emily, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for 20167-founded lingerie, swim, and clothing line Inamorata. The label, now popular for its chic matching prints sets, is adored by the likes of model Hailey Bieber and 42-year-old Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian. Emily recently made headlines for enjoying a Peroni beer while stripped down to a tiny string bikini from her range.
Meaning Behind The Name
Speaking about her brand -specifically, its name - Emily revealed:
"It has the Rata in it, but it means female lover, or like muse. And the idea to me is that it's not just like a man's idea of a siren—you love yourself, right? So, you're your own muse." Emily is now also in the news for her 2021-released My Body book and for having welcomed her first son Sylvester last year. For more updates, give her Instagram a follow.