Lucy Hale Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Miu Miu

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Lucy Hale stunned while in a thigh-skimming Miu Miu look last year - the sister brand to Prada was quick to share the photos to its Instagram. The 32-year-old actress and fashion favorite looked like a total doll as she channeled a buttercup-yellow and black look while in Europe last year, with the photo seeing her backstage at the Fall/Winter 2022 show.

The Pretty Little Liars star, showcasing her signature bold red lip, went understated, but it was a classy finish as she opted for a two-toned look. Check it out below.

Killing It In Miu Miu

Getty | Marc Piasecki

Keep scrolling for more photos. The brunette joins celebrities including model Hailey Bieber and French sensation Thylane Blondeau in name-dropping Miu Miu on social media. Lucy nabbed herself a front row spot at the Miu Miu event, seen in a gold-studded and yellow skirt showing off her toned legs. Hale also sported a long-sleeved and chic black sweater, plus chunky '80s loafers keeping things practical for the European cobbles.

Lucy kept her accessories discreet, going only for a chain necklace and circular-rimmed frames - the latter were removed for indoor snaps as Miu Miu shouted her out alongside the other high-profile stars in attendance. Captioning photos of Hale, the high-end designer wrote:

"#LucyHale, #KatherineLangford, #BellaPoarch, #Hallebailey, #MaddieZiegler, #VenusWilliams, #RowanBlanchard, #ThylaneBlondeau and #DemiSingleton captured by @SaskiaLawaks moments before the #MiuMiuSS22 show at Palais d’Iena."

Showing Off The Look

Lucy, meanwhile, updated her Instagram on October 7 of last year, sharing street snaps in her outfit and playing on the double name of Miu Miu.

"More more of miu miu 💕 thank you to the @miumiu fam for an incredible time in Paris.#miumiu#miumiuss22," she wrote. Designer-lover Lucy is also no stranger to Italy's finest designers - Dolce & Gabbana is also on her Instagram. That said, the actress has admitted she finds it difficult to nail her "every day style."

Not Sure How To Describe It

While answering 20, quick-fire questions, the Tennessee native admitted:

"Describing my everyday style is really hard. These questions are always difficult because I don’t feel like I really fit into any category. I’m constantly changing it up. I’m definitely more about comfort, and I would say I’m kind of in a vintage phase right now. I love having a little 70s flare to everything. It’s typically a leather jacket, jeans, a t-shirt and sneakers." She added that it can "change" depending on how she feels.

