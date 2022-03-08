Lucy Hale Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Miu Miu

Lucy Hale stunned while in a thigh-skimming Miu Miu look last year - the sister brand to Prada was quick to share the photos to its Instagram. The 32-year-old actress and fashion favorite looked like a total doll as she channeled a buttercup-yellow and black look while in Europe last year, with the photo seeing her backstage at the Fall/Winter 2022 show.

The Pretty Little Liars star, showcasing her signature bold red lip, went understated, but it was a classy finish as she opted for a two-toned look. Check it out below.