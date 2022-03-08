Jessica Simpson looked red-hot in a killer slit dress with sexy thigh-high boots as she both showcased her style queen edge and her weight loss recently. The 41-year-old mogul continues to make headlines for her Jessica Simpson Style brand, one recently bought back from bankruptcy and still hugely popular amid fans. The Dukes of Hazard star was all legs and tiny waist on Instagram back in December 2021 - ahead, see why her post has gained over 48,000 likes.
Jessica Simpson Stuns In Slit Dress & Thigh-Highs
Stuns In Leggy Dress
Scroll for photos. Simpson, who dropped 100 pounds back in 2019, was looking like a total bombshell as she posed from her luxurious L.A. property. The mom of three opted for a burgundy cozy knitted dress, but it wasn't a loungewear vibe as she showcased her killer hips, also flashing some leg in the long-sleeved number.
Jessica paired her dress with faux leather and black thigh boots, going high-heeled and wearing her blonde locks down. Dramatic dark eye makeup and gold necklaces completed the trendy ensemble.
See More Photos Below
The post, coming as last-minute holiday shoppers were stocking their carts for Christmas, came with a mention of the season - Simpson wrote: "Get Shoppin’ til you’re Droppin’! Last Day for guaranteed Christmas delivery is today!🎅🏻"
Fans, who did comment on the "AMAZING curves," also told Jessica she looks "more beautiful" than she ever has. The singer has often opened up on her past lack of self-esteem - three years ago, she took control of her weight after welcoming third baby Birdie Mae.
A Few Words Of Advice
The social media favorite, whose brand was already turning $1 billion back in 2015, has opened up on the mindset behind her business.
"A lot of people are afraid to listen [to their instinct] because a dream of [theirs] could be too big and it seems too big to attain. I don’t believe any dream is too big. There are always more dreams to have and I feel that if you look at life that way, nothing will ever seem like a failure," she told WWD.
Business Basics
The fashionista continued: "It is important to create a clear brand identity. You really need to know yourself as a person throughout [your] life as [you] evolve. It’s important that you do your own homework, that you know who you are and what you want your brand to be." For more from Jessica, give her Instagram a follow.