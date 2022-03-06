Salma Hayek Serves Eternal Glow In Swimsuits

No matter what projects she may be trying to balance as a producer and her duties as a mother, Hayek still manages to celebrate her life, and her 20 million Instagram followers are used to seeing her rock a red carpet dress or relaxing poolside in a one-piece.

Either way, Salma keeps it chic, with her toned arms and legs on full display. In one post, Salma shares how she starts her daily routine, posing in a leopard-print one piece:

"First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year, 😎💫" she wrote in the caption.

While fans are astonished that Hayek can keep it all together at her age, she believes that listening to her body and not killing herself with stringent diets is the key to her success.