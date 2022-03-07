The 18-year-old skier is such a sight for sore eyes, and this time is no different. Days after she graduated from high school, Eileen Gu took to Instagram to give the fans two framed picture posts of her in a bathing suit, standing in an ocean in Hawaii. The Chinese athlete's dress sense and fashion styles are no joke or news to her core fans. Being a model also, Gu takes her time crafting her outfits, as seen all through her Instagram page.
Eileen Gu Shows Offers Rear View In Bikini
Gu Stuns In Bikini
The child prodigy has a lot going on for her that makes us proud fans, and her body is one of them. In the posts, the model wears a red and white bikini has her hair in two cornrows, with black sunglasses and bracelets to match. In the first frame, she can be seen holding up her bikini pants to show off her butt in a side view pose while smiling at the camera.
The second frame shows the model trudging through the water and towards the camera, giving us a frontal look at her bikini. The posts got over18,000 likes and 200+ comments complimenting her looks. It's safe to assume the athlete was still celebrating her graduation from high school with a vacation.
Gu In The 2022 Olympics
In the recently concluded 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Gu became the first action sports athlete to bag three medals in one Winter Games.
"It is the biggest honor, the biggest dream to win gold here today, especially in front of this amazing crowd. That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day, whatever … of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened." Gu told the reporter after the event.
After gracefully acquiring three gold medals, the skier has become a prized possession to the Chinese sports world. Since her switch, fans have accused her of being a traitor and making her choices based on the monetary value involved. She eventually debunked the accusations and explained her reasons in an Instagram post.
See the post here.
Fun Facts About Gu
As we already pointed out, Gu fans exist for so many reasons. In her career as a skier, she is the first woman to successfully land the double cork 1440 trick move, consisting of four complete 360 and two off-axis air rotations. The athlete was the first to graduate her high school (San Francisco University High School) a year earlier. She eventually scored a good 1580 in her SAT exams after graduation and received an offer from Stanford University. In the history of China, Gu is also the youngest inclusion to the 30 under 30 Forbes list at the age of 17. The star is an all-around excellent role model.
Gu's Endorsements
As you'd expect from her sheet, the young star is going places every big brand would love to be a part of. According to Campaign Asia, in China alone, Gu has racked up over 20 sponsorship deals. She is sponsored by Red Bull, Beats by Dre, Bank of China, Mengniu Dairy, and many others. Gu has appeared on various magazine covers and starred in luxury brand campaigns in her career as a model. We do hope to see her go even further.