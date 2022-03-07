Eileen Gu Shows Offers Rear View In Bikini

Getty | Xinhua News Agency

Entertainment
chisom

The 18-year-old skier is such a sight for sore eyes, and this time is no different. Days after she graduated from high school, Eileen Gu took to Instagram to give the fans two framed picture posts of her in a bathing suit, standing in an ocean in Hawaii. The Chinese athlete's dress sense and fashion styles are no joke or news to her core fans. Being a model also, Gu takes her time crafting her outfits, as seen all through her Instagram page.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Julius Randle & Kemba Walker To Sacramento, Harrison Barnes To New York In Proposed Kings-Knicks Deal

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield & Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Russell Westbrook

Olympian Aly Raisman In Bikini Poses Like Wonder Woman

Penelope Cruz And Salma Hayek Remain BFFs After Two Decades

Vanessa Hudgens In Crop Top Shows Off Toned Abs

Gu Stuns In Bikini

Getty | Xinhua News Agency

The child prodigy has a lot going on for her that makes us proud fans, and her body is one of them. In the posts, the model wears a red and white bikini has her hair in two cornrows, with black sunglasses and bracelets to match. In the first frame, she can be seen holding up her bikini pants to show off her butt in a side view pose while smiling at the camera.

The second frame shows the model trudging through the water and towards the camera, giving us a frontal look at her bikini. The posts got over18,000 likes and 200+ comments complimenting her looks. It's safe to assume the athlete was still celebrating her graduation from high school with a vacation.

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Shows Her 'Best Self'

By Geri Green

Gu In The 2022 Olympics

Shutterstock | 82759

In the recently concluded 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Gu became the first action sports athlete to bag three medals in one Winter Games.

"It is the biggest honor, the biggest dream to win gold here today, especially in front of this amazing crowd. That was the best moment of my life. The happiest moment, day, whatever … of my life. I just cannot believe what just happened." Gu told the reporter after the event.

After gracefully acquiring three gold medals, the skier has become a prized possession to the Chinese sports world. Since her switch, fans have accused her of being a traitor and making her choices based on the monetary value involved. She eventually debunked the accusations and explained her reasons in an Instagram post.

See the post here.

Brooke Burke In Bikini Announces 'BOOTY Call'

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows Longboard Skills

Fun Facts About Gu

Shutterstock | 256742494

As we already pointed out, Gu fans exist for so many reasons. In her career as a skier, she is the first woman to successfully land the double cork 1440 trick move, consisting of four complete 360 and two off-axis air rotations. The athlete was the first to graduate her high school (San Francisco University High School) a year earlier. She eventually scored a good 1580 in her SAT exams after graduation and received an offer from Stanford University. In the history of China, Gu is also the youngest inclusion to the 30 under 30 Forbes list at the age of 17. The star is an all-around excellent role model.

Gu's Endorsements

Getty | Ian MacNicol

As you'd expect from her sheet, the young star is going places every big brand would love to be a part of. According to Campaign Asia, in China alone, Gu has racked up over 20 sponsorship deals. She is sponsored by Red Bull, Beats by Dre, Bank of China, Mengniu Dairy, and many others. Gu has appeared on various magazine covers and starred in luxury brand campaigns in her career as a model. We do hope to see her go even further.

Read Next

Must Read

Nikki Bella In Bikini Shows '300 Abs A Night' Body

Pop Star Grimes Reveals Futuristic Poses In Bikini

Sasha Banks In Swimsuit Shows Off WWE Body

Jennifer Garner Struts Pantless In Button-Down Shirt

Salma Hayek Serves Eternal Glow In Swimsuits

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.