Giorgio Armani Presents Armani Fall 2022 Collection
The crowd that gathered at the Via Borgonuovo underground railway station was expecting a more intimate affair for the debut of Armani’s Fall 2022 collection. Still, the label began the night with a written statement from the designer that was read for the crowd in English:
“My decision not to use any music in the show was made as a sign of respect to the people affected by the evolving tragedy.”
As the crowd reacted to the statement, the mood of the room took a decidedly somber tone as Ukrainian flags waved outside of the venue as a form of protest against Putin and the Russian invasion. Pointedly, Armani was the first prominent designer to use his platform to speak out on the atrocities, and with fashion being a sign of our times, the decision to now play music during the presentation brought additional weight and meaning to the collection.
Treasure Through Tragedy
Armani was candid about explaining that his presentation was partly meant to symbolize that something disturbing was occurring in the world, and it could not be ignored. The absence of loud music that usually merges with music on the runway spoke volumes and it was evident that the conflict in Ukraine had impacted the designer’s collection, which had been completed mere weeks before Russian forces infiltrated the Ukrainian borders. The soft silhouettes relayed the message of quiet through the storm and a heightened sense of urgency of surroundings. Armani stated that the clothing became even more powerful with the stillness.
Elegance Through Reduction
What did the spectators take in at the debut of the new Armani collection? Models wore silk skirts softly draped around the ankles, plus tiers of beaded fringe that harkened to the classic 30s era. Armani’s penchant for such a particular time in fashion speaks to his own personal history as a young boy during World War II and the impact it had on his life. From childhood to adulthood, Armani’s aesthetic has been primed and influenced by everything that happened around him, including the occupation on European soil as well as the tolerance and diplomacy that emerged from the aftermath of war and irrevocably changed the continent in ways that had previously been unforeseen. With fashion and history intrinsically aligned, the crowd witnessed dresses made in cubic prints and precision tailoring accentuated with the most subtle display of sparkling crystals.
Sartorial Dignity In Representation
For this latest season, Armani’s collection exuded a quiet softness that translated well through the materials and pieces featured, including a women’s tuxedo that was tailored so that it fell just off the shoulders, or even the faux shearling coats displayed on the runway that were exquisitely laser-cut. According to many critics there for the debut, this latest release from Giorgio Armani was one with levity and dignity that transcended traditional releases.
Post-Pandemic Progress
After becoming one of the first major labels to cancel a show because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Armani is now back in a dramatic way that has found a way to pay respect to current events while also cementing his status as a designer that has chosen to put a spotlight on what moves and inspires. The Armani 2022 Collection is a love letter to the world and a show of solidarity that has made an impactful statement that will resonate throughout the fashion industry.