Khloe Kardashian Unbuttons Jeans For Good American

Khloe Kardashian has been showing off her killer waistline with her pants unbuttoned as she continues to promote her best-selling Good American line. The 37-year-old E! star nailed the branding of her 2016-founded company as she predicted the rise of the inclusivity movement, and it looks like she's nailed being a brand ambassador, too.

Posting to Instagram back in March 2021, the mom of one went racy in unzipped jeans, nude briefs, and with her rock-hard abs out, and it was '90s vibes from the sister to Kim Kardashian. Check it out below.

Stuns In Unzipped Jeans

Scroll for the photo. Khloe posed outdoors, under blue skies, and amid the California sunshine. She was shot close up for a very revealing view of her shredded stomach - the fitness enthusiast went acid-wash in high-waisted jeans worn unbuttoned, also revealing a likewise high-waisted pair of undies, plus a light gray sports bra.

Khloe, recently single following her split from NBA player Tristan Thompson, hid her face, focusing on her celebrity-adored merchandise and writing: "Good 90s is has dropped!! All Inclusive size range and cuts, designed to vibe with all body types."

See More Photos Below

Khloe's brand, which kicked off with denim, now retails a wide array of items, ranging from matching gym sets and size-inclusive footwear to the recently-dropped Good Swim - 24-year-old Kylie Jenner also has a swimwear line. The 5'10'' star gained over 1.6 million likes from her share, including one from sitcom star Ariel Winter.

Size Doesn't Matter

Khloe, who hosts Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and has, herself, battled her weight in the past, told Elle:

"The biggest thing was the range in sizes. That's something to really fight for and it's something we were both really adamant about. It came true and we're about to provide this really fabulous denim line that's really trendy and cool for a great, diverse range of women."

Khloe, now in the news for having dropped weight after her failed relationship with baby daddy Tristan, continued: "Even at my biggest I was rocking body con dresses and you couldn't tell me twice. That's what I think Good American is." Khloe has since updated with a selfie featuring mom Kris Jenner and cookbook queen Martha Stewart.

"My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48 Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored," she wrote this weekend.

