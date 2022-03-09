Kim Kardashian Enjoys Cereal In Skintight SKIMS

Kim Kardashian threw herself a little "selfies and cereal" party while ensuring her best-selling SKIMS line continues to fly off shelves. The 41-year-old mogul, this year making headlines as her net worth jumps up to $1.8 billion, is fresh from an Instagram post showing off her popular apparel line - here, the E! star was in hot pink, lounging around in bed, and showing off both her selfie game and her appetite.

Posting for her army of followers ahead of the weekend, Kim stunned, also gaining over 2.9 million likes. Check it out below.

Cereal & Selfies Time

Scroll for the snap. Kim, who has been in Milan for Fashion Week, posed on her side and from linen bed sheets. The mom of four was all hips and toned legs as she wore a clingy and bright pink bodysuit with long sleeves. She lay resting one hand against her head as she played around with her phone - fans also saw a remote control and bowl of cereal in front of the star.

Kim showcased her famous figure and her makeup skills, also rocking perfect pink eyeshadow, a pink lip, plus her dark hair scraped back away from her face.

Taking to her caption, the ex to rapper Kanye West wrote: "Selfies 🤳🏼and cereal 🥣 kinda night." Quick to comment was BFF and "Food God" Jonathan Cheban, who wrote: "Aren't u tired…. Of looking so good!" Kardashian also gained heart emoji from 2019-founded brand SKIMS.

Doesn't Mind A Celebrity Fan

SKIMS largely gets its promo from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, however other stars have been donning the label. "Fancy" rapper Iggy Azalea and actress Jamie Lynn Spears have both influenced for SKIMS, and Kim herself has name-dropped her celeb fans.

"It was amazing to see Ashley Graham in the Sculpting Bra, especially as she was wearing it as a comfortable option during her pregnancy. Zoey Deutch wore the SKIMS Body Tape at the Golden Globes under her stunning plunging jumpsuit, which I loved," she told Nordstrom, also mentioning SKIMS lover Chelsea Handler.

The Great Feedback

The KKW Beauty founder continued: "Having a woman tell me that SKIMS is the first shapewear she has found that actually matches her skin tone, or comes in a size that fits and feels comfortable, is the entire reason I started SKIMS and am so excited to see it expand and reach new customers."

Kim is now also raking it in via her new ambassador status for designer Balenciaga.

