Drew Barrymore Stuns In Floral Dress

Getting in the right headspace before a major show appearance does wonders for your confidence, and Drew Barrymore knows that all too well. As a talk show host herself, the actress now knows the Do's and Dont's of the trade, and she made sure to harness all that she learned for her Fallon Tonight appearance.

Drew invited her 15 million-plus Instagram followers to get ready with her from the makeup room to the dressing room. In that short intimate moment with her fans, she revealed HBO's hit TV series Euphoria inspired her makeup as she picked up a FLOWER palette from her makeup brand.

Then, she tried on three different outfits, including two floral print designs - one dress and a dress shirt. The casual midi dress had a rose pink background and blue floral motifs reminiscent of the 1980s, and she topped off the look with bright pink lipstick. Unfortunately, the talk show hostess wasn't feeling the outfit as much as us, so she changed.