Tara Lipinski is poking fun at her own butt in a fun dance routine that shows off her eye-catching curves.

The figure skating icon covered Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with pal Johnny Weir, and the two had loads of fun in-between the broadcast. In one of their dance breaks, Lipinski flaunted her toned behind while prancing in a tight minidress. It's pretty clear that the ex-Olympian still takes good care of her figure.

Scroll down to watch the dance routine.