Kaia Gerber might well be this generation's old-school glam poster child. The 20-year-old supermodel and daughter to Cindy Crawford may go edgy '90s in her Calvin Klein commercials, but there's a classy streak to the "it" girl now getting tapped by every major brand around.

In 2021, Kaia attended the star-studded Met Gala in a stunning and feminine strapless dress, opting for luxury and custom-made Oscar de la Renta. The all-black look was flawless. Check it out below.