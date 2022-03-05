Amelia Gray Hamlin Faces Backlash For Wearing Fur

Once again, the 20-year-old is in hot water for alleged animal cruelty. While fans gushed over Amelia's fashion in the first image of this photo dump, they soon changed their tune upon getting to the third slide. The model posed wearing a green V-neck long-sleeved sweater over a tiny tennis skirt.

Unfortunately, her smooth skin couldn't distract one million-plus Instagram followers from the fact that she had a bulldog caged in a small crate. The commenters weren't feeling the pose one bit as they called Amelia's actions inhumane. One angry commenter even said she should pawn some of her mother's clothes to get money for a proper kennel.

Some of the comments went thus,

"The dog in the cage is not necessary. It's not a beast!"

"But why the pup in the kennel?"

"Take some of your moms dresses from her garage to pawn shop and get @some cash 💰 to buy that dog a proper kennel…. He can’t even stand up in there."