Brie Larson In Swimsuit Enjoys Sauna Time

Nearly every celebrity has a way of connecting with their fans, and for Brie Larson, staying in touch with her millions of fans involves a steady stream of posts that give them an update on what she is doing and where she is living her best life. Her nearly 7 million Instagram followers have seen the busy actress seemingly everywhere as of late, but besides showing up on red carpets and relaxing with friends, Brie has made it a priority to bring fitness to the forefront with several photos of her in breathtaking swimsuits and videos of her fitness regimen that keeps her in magnificent Marvel shape!