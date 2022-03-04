The Marvel actress is firing on all cylinders with the latest social media swimwear posts.
Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Goes Retro
Hailee Strikes A Pose
Hailee Steinfeld has been heating up her recent posts on Instagram with several posts that have her fans cheering for more. Now that she has made the leap into releasing swimwear of her own in an exclusive collection that she is intensely proud of, Steinfeld has made quite the leap into showing off the creations. The gorgeous brunette has shared with her more than 18 million fans several photos that complement her statuesque frame and her sense of fashion.
This multicolored cut-out bikini has Hailee soaking up the sun with the city behind her, a great shot that features her penchant for hoop earrings as well as her toned arms and midsection.
Hailee Brings The Moxie
Fans were eager to find out who designed the glamorous bathing suit and it comes from Frankies Bikinis, a line created by Francesca Aiello, who is the creator and founder of the swimsuit brand.
Hailee, From ‘Dickinson’ To ‘’Hawkeye’
The Oscar-nominated actress has been pulling double duty as a lead in the last few months as the protagonist in Dickinson and co-starring with Jeremy Renner on Hawkeye. Despite her hectic schedule, Steinfeld has clearly been able to balance her intense work schedule and her off-time enjoying herself at the beach.
The Fans Absolutely Love It!
Not only have her fans gravitated towards her latest photos, but they have left plenty of comments on it as well, with currently more than 14,000 of her followers leaving replies on what they think of her latest look. She even got a mention from the designer of the bathing suit herself, with Aiello commenting:
“Jeeeeeeez😍 my favorite photo. most beautiful girl.”
Hailee Has A New Swimsuit Collection
If you are used to seeing Hailee in a series of swimsuit photos lately, it is because, since last year, Steinfeld has released her own collection of swimsuits in collaboration with Frankei’s Bikinis. The collection is currently available on the website and Hailee promises her fans that she has been diligent in assisting in the curation and input to create bathing suits that combine her love of 70s nostalgia and her California roots. The two teaming up has already been considered a hit by industry insiders and fans alike and Hailee’s fans cannot wait until she releases another collection for the upcoming summer season.