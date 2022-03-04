Dua Lipa Is 'Soft To The Touch' On Private Jet

Highlighting her svelte figure in a bold, fiery-red set, Lipa rocked purple nails and trendy yellow sunglasses for a banging color combo that complemented her dark mane and alabaster complexion. She wore black stiletto boots with metallic tips and was glitzed up with gold large hoop earrings and chunky rings, including one with the British flag. However, what truly impressed in terms of accessories was her purse -- a black number decorated with a fuzzy garland in a vibrant shade of electric blue.
Showing off the ensemble while lounging in her window seat, Lipa got out of her chair for a magazine-worthy pose in which she flashed her toned tummy. She also included a close-up of the purse, resting on her lap for a greater visual effect.
"Soft 2 the touch," she captioned the upload that went viral with over 1.6 million likes. Scroll through the embed below to see all the pics!