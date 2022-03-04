Dua Lipa Is 'Soft To The Touch' On Private Jet

Dua Lipa travels in style. Kicking off her Future Nostalgia Tour last month, the pop sensation has been spending a lot time on the road -- or rather, in the air, jetting from one concert venue to the next. Ever the fashion icon, the 26-year-old took cozy airplane wear to a new height (pun intended), with photos recently shared to her Instagram page proving you never have to choose between comfort and chic.

Embracing Texture

There's no reason why plane rides should be boring and anything but a great time to showcase your personal style, especially if your name is Dua Lipa. Famous for her whimsical fashion sense and colorful outfits that often incorporate butterflies and floral elements, the British singer was photographed on a private jet rocking a faux fur ensemble that might just become the new canon in air travel.

Looking flawless in a fuzzy crop jacket and matching pants, the model-turned-pop-star managed to pull off the biggest fashion goal since the invention of jeans: wearing something tight and flattering that's still cozy and comfy.

Vibrant Colors Are Key

Highlighting her svelte figure in a bold, fiery-red set, Lipa rocked purple nails and trendy yellow sunglasses for a banging color combo that complemented her dark mane and alabaster complexion. She wore black stiletto boots with metallic tips and was glitzed up with gold large hoop earrings and chunky rings, including one with the British flag. However, what truly impressed in terms of accessories was her purse -- a black number decorated with a fuzzy garland in a vibrant shade of electric blue.

Showing off the ensemble while lounging in her window seat, Lipa got out of her chair for a magazine-worthy pose in which she flashed her toned tummy. She also included a close-up of the purse, resting on her lap for a greater visual effect.

"Soft 2 the touch," she captioned the upload that went viral with over 1.6 million likes. Scroll through the embed below to see all the pics!

Warm-And-Fuzzy Look

It seems that Lipa has a penchant for the fuzzy look, with the "New Rules" songstress rocking furry thigh-high boots for her recent appearance on The Tonight Show. Commanding attention in a green gingham set with sparkling sequin details, the Kosovo-born beauty flashed the flesh in a heart-shaped crop top and fluffy micro skirt, but her black "snow boots" were the star of that fashion show.

Watch her do her signature dance move, which the artist brought back for her Future Nostalgia Tour, and teaching it to Jimmy Fallon!

Dancing With Her Superfan

Chatting with Fallon about her ongoing world tour, as well as the Service95 lifestyle platform that she just launched and curates herself, Lipa also gave her greatest fan the surprise of his life on the show. Meeting 80-year-old Papa Richy on set, the pop superstar danced it off with her superfan. Watch it below!

The "Levitating" singer also dished on what it was like working with Sir Elton John on the "Cold Heart" tracks off of her 2021-released Lockdown Sessions album.

"I'm so lucky to have so many 'pinch me' moments in my life. And that's definitely a massive one," she said. "He's somebody I've looked up to my whole life. So to get to do the song together, to re-create his iconic songs, it's just a massive honor. I'm so grateful."

