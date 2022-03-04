Dua Lipa Is 'Soft To The Touch' On Private Jet

There's no reason why plane rides should be boring and anything but a great time to showcase your personal style, especially if your name is Dua Lipa. Famous for her whimsical fashion sense and colorful outfits that often incorporate butterflies and floral elements, the British singer was photographed on a private jet rocking a faux fur ensemble that might just become the new canon in air travel.

Looking flawless in a fuzzy crop jacket and matching pants, the model-turned-pop-star managed to pull off the biggest fashion goal since the invention of jeans: wearing something tight and flattering that's still cozy and comfy.

