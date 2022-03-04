NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook To Knicks For 'Secondary Talents'

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook last summer with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would give them a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected. Aside from his inconsistent performance on both ends of the floor, Westbrook is also noticeably struggling to make himself fit with James and Davis on the court.

The season is yet to come to an end, but rumors have already started to circulate about Westbrook's inevitable departure from the Lakers in the 2022 NBA offseason.