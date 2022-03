Before the bump, Rihanna had other things cooking businesswise, as we learned from Fenty Beauty's latest post. As the official page put it, the CEO of GLOW turned up to a mash-up playing on the words KILLAWATT and GLOW. If they sound familiar, it's because KILLAWATT is the name of one of Riri's liquid highlighters guaranteed to make you stand out with its shiny glow.

The business mogul danced in a pink silk dress as she applied makeup to her face highlighting her hair and jewelry. She wrapped her shiny black hair in a messy chignon while expertly showing off her tube of Hustla Baby 2.0 Liquid Killawatt highlighter.