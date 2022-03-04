Heather Dubrow feels that the ending of the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will offer the perfect launch point for the future of the Bravo reality series.
'I’ve Never Ended A Season Like This': Heather Dubrow Shares Thoughts On 'RHOC' Season 16
Heather Dubrow Describes Season As 'Weird' And 'Cool'
Heather Dubrow rejoined the Real Housewives of Orange County cast for season 16 last year after a four-season hiatus. And as she looked back at the time she spent with her castmates, including Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Dr. Jen Armstrong, Noella Bergener, and Emily Simpson, she described the latest set of episodes.
“I’ve never ended a season like this before so that was sort of weird and interesting and cool,” Heather explained during an interview with Hollywood Life on March 1.
According to Heather, she believes that certain members of the Bravo reality series were able to form real friendships with one another amid production.
Heather Dubrow Believes They Set Themselves Up For An 'Interesting' 17th Season
"The connectivity between the cast and the real relationships between several cast members is such an amazing foundation to then move forward with for the next season," Heather said. "I have no idea where it goes from there, but it’ll be interesting to see.”
Going along with the theme of connectivity, Heather said she attempted to welcome Tamra Judge back to the show in the form of a guest appearance. However, it “didn’t work out."
“I asked her to come back this year. I think that one of the things the audience was looking for was a connectivity between the cast,” Heather revealed. “I haven’t watched since I’ve been gone but my understanding is that really hasn’t been there, so I feel like this season has been a very transitional season and by that respect, and by the end of the season, I think the audience is gonna be really happy with where it ends.”
Heather Dubrow Is Also Starring In The '7 Year Stitch'
As she filmed the 16th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather was also in production on 7 Year Stitch with husband Terry Dubrow, a plastic surgeon.
"Terry and I were actually filming [the show] at the same time we were filming Housewives and what was so crazy about it was I would sit down with Jen and we we would start talking and I’d be like, ‘My gosh, they should be on 7 Year Stitch, this couple!'” she laughed, giving a nod to Dr. Jen and her husband, Ryan Holliday, whose marital issues were front and center amid season 16.
Heather Dubrow Can Be Seen On Bravo Every Wednesday
To see more of Heather, Terry, and their castmates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 on Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.