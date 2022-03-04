'I’ve Never Ended A Season Like This': Heather Dubrow Shares Thoughts On 'RHOC' Season 16

Heather Dubrow rejoined the Real Housewives of Orange County cast for season 16 last year after a four-season hiatus. And as she looked back at the time she spent with her castmates, including Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Dr. Jen Armstrong, Noella Bergener, and Emily Simpson, she described the latest set of episodes.

“I’ve never ended a season like this before so that was sort of weird and interesting and cool,” Heather explained during an interview with Hollywood Life on March 1.

According to Heather, she believes that certain members of the Bravo reality series were able to form real friendships with one another amid production.