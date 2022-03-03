The Golden State Warriors are considered as one of the top contenders in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite their recent struggle, the Warriors are still sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record. If they successfully reach the NBA Finals and reclaim their throne, it would justify their decision to stand pat at the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, if they fall short of achieving their main goal, most people believe that the Warriors would be very active on the trade market next summer.
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Send Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Jordan Poole To Lakers For LeBron James
Targeting LeBron James
One of the most interesting trade targets for the Warriors next summer is All-Star small forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Lakers struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around James and his future with the Lakers. James may not have shown a strong indication that he already wants out of Los Angeles but if they suffer a huge disappointment this season, some people believe that he would demand a trade in the 2022 NBA offseason.
Proposed Warriors-Lakers Trade
In a recent article, Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World created five "wild scenarios" where the Lakers trade James in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send James to Bay Area. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a trade package that includes Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Jordan Poole to the Lakers in exchange for James. If the trade becomes a reality, Goldman believes it would help the Lakers and the Warriors in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Warriors Become Unstoppable
The Warriors would definitely think twice before trading all those assets for an aging superstar like James. However, Goldman believes that adding James to the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney would make the Warriors unstoppable in the 2022-23 NBA season.
"The Warriors would land LBJ, a top-5 player to team up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney in perhaps the best starting lineup in the NBA’s history. It would be impossible to stop this group. Stephen Curry and LeBron James break down single coverage like mathematicians solving basic addition problems."
Why The Lakers Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Lakers, especially if James demands a trade. Instead of keeping an unhappy superstar on their roster, the suggested trade would allow the Lakers to turn his expiring contract into a veteran All-Star in Green and three young and promising talents in Wiseman, Kuminga, and Poole. By acquiring all those assets in exchange for James, the Lakers would have the option to remain competitive or immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild in the 2022 NBA offseason.