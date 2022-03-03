NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Send Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Jordan Poole To Lakers For LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors are considered as one of the top contenders in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite their recent struggle, the Warriors are still sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with a 43-19 record. If they successfully reach the NBA Finals and reclaim their throne, it would justify their decision to stand pat at the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, if they fall short of achieving their main goal, most people believe that the Warriors would be very active on the trade market next summer.