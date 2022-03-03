Surfer Courtney Conlogue In Swimsuit Enjoys Leisure By The Beach

Courtney Conlogue started her career as a surfer at the age of 4 when she could barely understand it was a paying sport. The California native made a name for herself even before becoming an adult, bagging the first position in the U.S Open of Surfing at Huntington Beach pier. Conlogue was 17 years old at the time. However, despite her list of achievements, Conlogue sees the ocean and her love for it as something deeper. She once told Surf City :

"For me the ocean, whether I win or lose, I could go back out and always love it and love being in the water and just leave feeling better."

Being a lover of the sea has taken Conlogue to different tropical areas in the world, but her forte is Huntington Beach. The 29-year-old has shared that she has some sentiments about the location because it was there that she longed to surf and be signed with the big waves. The grom loves Huntington Beach for its "surf culture," and status as a stadium for surfing.