Surfer Courtney Conlogue In Swimsuit Enjoys Leisure By The Beach

Getty | Albert L. Ortega

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Surf Champion Courtney Conlogue put her hourglass figure on display in one of her recent Instagram updates. The sportswoman looked in perfect shape while she basked in a tropical location. Conlogue flaunted her perfect figure in a bathing suit while relishing some alone time. 

Scroll below for her kaleidoscopic image!

The Latest

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

Olympian Nastia Liukin In Swimsuit Shows Off Luxurious Closet

Meet Kanye West's New Kim-Look-Alike Boo Chaney Jones

Surfer Lakey Peterson In Bikini Enjoys 'Happy Hour'

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows Longboard Skills

Me Times Are The Bests

Shutterstock | 1012673

Conlogue's post was nothing short of aesthetic, looking straight out of a wellness ad. The snapshot was expertly placed at a vantage point such that the relaxing atmosphere could be fully captured. The rise of the blue waters melded perfectly with the huge palm peeking from a corner of the picture. Conlogue was photographed far off the beach's horizon as she stood on the greener area beyond the white sand. 

Entertainment

Carmella Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

Conlogue's Self-Reflection Time 

instagram | Courtney Conlogue

The two-time WSL runner-up donned a blue one-piece tie-dye swimwear that left her long well-toned legs on display. Conlogue appeared to have just dived into the ocean as her slicked hair appeared wet from wading through the water. The Lil Tiger posed for the camera with her face skyward while she bore a big smile. Conlogue held on to her white surfing board in one hand and spread the other time as though in a self-reflecting moment.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Doing Doggie Paddle

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini For Scenic Ice Bath

The Ocean Means More Than Sports

Shutterstock | 1012673

Courtney Conlogue started her career as a surfer at the age of 4 when she could barely understand it was a paying sport. The California native made a name for herself even before becoming an adult, bagging the first position in the U.S Open of Surfing at Huntington Beach pier. Conlogue was 17 years old at the time. However, despite her list of achievements, Conlogue sees the ocean and her love for it as something deeper. She once told Surf City:

"For me the ocean, whether I win or lose, I could go back out and always love it and love being in the water and just leave feeling better." 

Being a lover of the sea has taken Conlogue to different tropical areas in the world, but her forte is Huntington Beach. The 29-year-old has shared that she has some sentiments about the location because it was there that she longed to surf and be signed with the big waves. The grom loves Huntington Beach for its "surf culture," and status as a stadium for surfing. 

Conlogue Is The Perfect Teacher

Getty | MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Having put years into perfecting her skills, Conlogue has gained recognition from lovers of her sport and celebrities alike. The Inquisitr gathered that Katie Holmes once had a wish to take up surfing, and Conlogue was her choice of a perfect teacher. During Holmes' appearance at a dinner party for the Association of Surfing Professionals, she was introduced to Conlogue, and the pair got talking almost immediately. Holmes explained that she admired the star surfer's abilities and hoped she would have the "time and patience" to show her the ropes. 

Read Next

Must Read

Sasha Banks In Bikini Stretches On Beach

Nikki Bella In Bikini Shows '300 Abs A Night' Body

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Olympian Chloe Kim In Bikini Says 'I'm Home'

Amelia Gray Hamlin Braless In Sheer Dress Says 'Sorry Mom'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.