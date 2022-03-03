Amanda Seyfried In Thigh-Skimming Oscar De La Renta

Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Geri Green

Amanda Seyfried looked stunning with her killer pins on show as she opted for classic designer Oscar de la Renta last month. The 36-year-old actress went for a girly vibe in blue as she rocked up to the Dropout premiere recently - Amanda was tagged on Oscar de la Renta's Instagram, with the account recently also shouting out Zoe Kravitz and recent SAG Awards host, Selena Gomez.

Amanda, who began modeling aged 11 before turning to acting, was proving the fashion's in her blood. Check it out below.

The Latest

Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Minidress & Thigh-Highs

Miley Cyrus In Thigh-Highs Goes Sheer For Gucci

Venus Williams Impresses In Slit Dolce & Gabbana Dress

Three Times Megan Thee Stallion Stunned In Bikini

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Stuns In Bikini

Stuns In Killer Minidress

Scroll for the photo. The Mean Girls star was photographed on the red carpet and posing in a strapless and A-line minidress in deep and velvet blue. The blonde went classic, but there was a twist as the dress came with an overflowing chest fold detail, plus puffy off-the-shoulder sleeves. Amanda showcased her toned shoulders, also wearing pointy-toe and silver stilettos elongating her legs.

Discreet stud earrings and a swept-back do completed the unfussy look.

Entertainment

Carmella Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Getty | Hollywood To You/Star Max

Shouting the In Time star, Oscar de la Renta wrote:

"A vision in blue 💙. @mingey wears the #odlrfall2022 velvet cocktail dress with off-the-shoulder puff sleeves for the premiere of ‘The Dropout.’ #odlrredcarpet."

The high-end designer, revamping its image, is adored by the likes of actress Jennifer Lawrence and Sienna Miller. It's also been donned by Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Doing Doggie Paddle

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini For Scenic Ice Bath

Why She Likes Male Fashion Items

Amanda has opened up on her style preferences, but not in the way fans might expect. The Hollywood beauty mentioned her Jaeger-LeCoultre watch to Prestige as she revealed:

“I like the refined, clean, detailed look of a watch, and I never felt as if I found one that fit me,” adding:

“I’m attracted to men’s watches – the Master is the most attractive watch I’ve ever seen. And so, I notice that kind of look in watches, that big, round, beautiful, clean, classic watch face. It’s solid, versatile, sexy and sharp. You can see the time from a mile away.”

Don't Judge Her

Shutterstock | 242987224

Seyfried added:

“It’s easy to feel misunderstood as a woman and as someone in the public eye. People assume things about me, and I try too hard to prove I’m a real person in most cases.”

The actress also posted her dress to Instagram, writing:

"Too many thanks to @oscardelarenta @elizabethstewart1 @genevieveherr & @robertvetica for helping me back onto the red carpet for The Dropout premiere."

Read Next

Must Read

Surfer Sage Erickson In Bikini 'Taking In The Little Moments'

Brooke Burke In Bikini Announces 'BOOTY Call'

Amelia Gray Hamlin Braless In Sheer Dress Says 'Sorry Mom'

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Fishing Skills

Olympian Chloe Kim In Bikini Says 'I'm Home'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.