NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Nets, Ben Simmons To Lakers In Proposed Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are still struggling to consistently win games. As of now, they are on a three-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 27-34 record.

With the team likely heading into a huge disappointment, most people believe that the Lakers would make a major roster overhaul next summer. James may be considered as untouchable, but the Lakers are expected to explore the possibility of moving Davis next summer.