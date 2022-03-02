NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Nets, Ben Simmons To Lakers In Proposed Blockbuster Deal

Getty | Mitchell Leff

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are still struggling to consistently win games. As of now, they are on a three-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 27-34 record.

With the team likely heading into a huge disappointment, most people believe that the Lakers would make a major roster overhaul next summer. James may be considered as untouchable, but the Lakers are expected to explore the possibility of moving Davis next summer.

The Latest

Donatella Teams With Hadid Sisters For Versace Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

'West Side Story' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Gaffes, Viral Moments That Marked Joe Biden's SOTU

Jennifer Hudson Impresses In Floral Vera Wang Dress

UFC News: Dana White Reveals 'Variables' Before Conor McGregor Gets A Title Shot

Anthony Davis To Brooklyn Nets

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network talked about some realistic trade options for the Lakers involving Davis. Davis may be currently recovering from an injury but once he becomes officially available on the trading block next summer, several teams will surely be lining up to get his service from the Lakers. One of the most intriguing landing spots for Davis in the 2022 NBA offseason is the Brooklyn Nets. According to Siegel, the Lakers and the Nets could engage in a blockbuster trade that would send Davis to Brooklyn in exchange for Ben Simmons.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire LeBron James For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

By JB Baruelo

Ideal Offseason Scenario For LA Lakers

Getty | Jerritt Clark

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Nets would be worth exploring for the Lakers, especially if they are no longer optimistic that the James-Davis tandem could produce another NBA championship title in Los Angeles. By sending Davis to Brooklyn, the Lakers would be receiving a young All-Star who, like AD and LeBron, is also being represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. As Siegel noted, the ideal scenario for the Lakers is to pair James and Simmons and swap Westbrook for another Klutch Sports Group client, Houston Rockets point guard John Wall.

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Preferred Destination For Aaron Rodgers

Bose Celebrates Record-Breaking Win With Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin

Ben Simmons' On-Court Impact On LA Lakers

Getty | Adam Hunger

Simmons may have gone through plenty of ups and downs since last season, but he would still be a great acquisition for the Lakers. Though he's not a legitimate perimeter threat like Davis, Simmons is still a reliable scorer, rebounder, and playmaker. Last season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field. Aside from what he could contribute on the offensive end of the floor, Simmons could also help the Lakers improve their defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 14 in the league, allowing 108.1 points per 100 possessions.

Proposed Trade A No-Brainer For The Nets

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

Meanwhile, swapping Simmons for Davis should be a no-brainer for the Nets, especially if they can confirm that AD is injury-free before they make the trade. The potential arrival of Davis in Brooklyn would enable the Nets to form a more formidable "Big Three" with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the 2022-23 NBA season. Davis would give the Nets a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer.

If the trio of Davis, Durant, and Irving mesh well on the court and stay away from any major injury, the Nets could beat any powerhouse team in a best-of-seven series.

Read Next

Must Read

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Hailey Bieber's Dating History: The Names She Was Linked To Before Marrying Justin

Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Braless Versace Dress For SAG Awards

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Zion Williamson For Trade Package Centered On Tyrese Maxey

Lindsey Vonn And P.K. Subban Sell Beverly Hills Villa For $6.9 Million

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.