Three Times Megan Thee Stallion Stunned In Bikini

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion rose to prominence after videos of her freestyling became popular on social media platforms such as Instagram. She is originally from Houston, Texas.

Following the remix of her song Savage featuring Beyoncé and her appearance on Cardi B's track WAP, Megan won her first and second number one hits on the US Billboard Hot 100. WAP was also her first number one in a number of other countries, as well as on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The star rapper is noted for her sexiness, assertiveness, and provocative lyrics. Her sexuality is evident in her songs, videos, and musical concerts. In addition, Meghan is unapologetic about how she flaunts her body and she has earned stark followers who are always excited to behold her sizzling body in bikinis.

Watch out for Megan's bikini photos as you read on.