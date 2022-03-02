Three Times Megan Thee Stallion Stunned In Bikini

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion rose to prominence after videos of her freestyling became popular on social media platforms such as Instagram. She is originally from Houston, Texas.

Following the remix of her song Savage featuring Beyoncé and her appearance on Cardi B's track WAP, Megan won her first and second number one hits on the US Billboard Hot 100. WAP was also her first number one in a number of other countries, as well as on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The star rapper is noted for her sexiness, assertiveness, and provocative lyrics. Her sexuality is evident in her songs, videos, and musical concerts. In addition, Meghan is unapologetic about how she flaunts her body and she has earned stark followers who are always excited to behold her sizzling body in bikinis. 

Watch out for Megan's bikini photos as you read on. 

Bikini Friday

The Hot Girl Summer crooner knows exactly how to make the best of her Fridays. On January 20, 2022, she took to her Instagram page to drop a breathtaking picture of herself, which she captioned "FRIDAY😋🐉." 

In the snapshot, she wore a red-and-pink one-piece string bikini. The photos gave a complete view of her gorgeous body, giving fans a glimpse of her insane abs, toned thighs, arms, legs as well as her cleavage. 

The Hot Girl Is Back

Giphy | Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

Megan's fans never get tired of flooding her comment section with lovely comments whenever she posts a new picture or video and they did not hold back with her post, which attracted over two million likes and eleven thousand comments. 

One of the lovely comments from a gushing fan read, "She's backkkkkkkk!!!! The hot girl is backkkkkk!" Another fan simply commented, "You look🔥." 

Yet Another Sizzling Photo Of Megan

On November 25, 2021, the 27-year-old rapper showed up on her Instagram page with five photos of her in a black one-piece swimsuit. She accessorized her look with a gold chain necklace and a belly ring. Megan also wore black tresses that fell on her shoulders.

Stretch Marks On Display

Megan is unapologetic with how she flaunts her body in pictures and videos. She proved that in the second slide of her November 21 post as she showed off her stretch marks. 

Her fans took to the comment section to appreciate the rapper for being proud of her body and not editing the stretch marks

"Thank you for not editing the stretch marks, win for the natural girls," said a fan. 

"I love your sexy stretch marks," commented another fan. 

Picture Perfect 

The Savage crooner looked stunning while soaking up the sun and posing for a perfect snap she shared in August 2021.

She donned a mint green two-piece string bikini that she accessorized with a cream cowboy hat and a neck piece with a letter M pendant. The bikini complemented the beautiful scenery of the beach. 

Megan sure knows how to flaunt her toned body on the gram and continues to delight her fans with every one of her posts. Surely, there are more snaps to come from her. 

