Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty 2022 Events

To her more than 4.7 million followers on Instagram, Rihanna announced an expansion of the brand into physical stores in the early first quarter of 2022. The first store opened in Las Vegas in January, with more debuting in four more selected across the United States. The current launch date of the next four stores is currently not available on the company website, but after Las Vegas, Savage X Fenty is planning to open in Los Angeles, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Fans commented across her social media for listings in Chicago and New York, but as of now, no other cities have been added to the launch. What is absolutely certain is that Rihanna’s companies are making waves and big bucks in the fashion and cosmetics industries. According to Forbes magazine, the mogul generates more than $2.8 billion from Fenty Beauty and #1 billion from Savage X Fenty annually.