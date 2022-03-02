Venus Williams looked flawless in a killer Dolce & Gabbana dress as she attended this year's SAG Awards. The tennis superstar and fashionista put her best foot forward in the high-end label for the 28th annual event, one seeing stars gathering in Santa Monica, CA. Williams opted for a one-sleeved and metallic-accent dress with a feminine touch, also showing off a leggy slit and wowing the cameras. Check out her ensemble below.
Venus Williams Impresses In Slit Dolce & Gabbana Dress
Scroll for photos. Venus had opted for a bustier-style gown, one boasting a bodysuit feel and a long and draped white skirt. The athlete showcased her trim upper body and slender waist, also offering a view of her ripped arms as she flashed a little leg in some photos - Williams, meanwhile, accessorized her look with Stuart Weitzman heels, plus a Rodo clutch. Tons of glittering diamonds completed the chic look, styled by celebrity-adored stylist Law Roach.
The sister to former World no. 1 Serena Williams quickly took to Instagram to mark the night hosted by "Rare" singer Selena Gomez, showing off the dress she paired with white strappy heels and writing:
"I really feel like a goddess atm ✨✨✨ Celebrating my dad and my family for @sagawards @kingrichardfilm Thank you to my glam team ahhhh!" Venus is an executive producer of movie King Richard together with sister Serena. More snaps below!
The SAG Awards this year brought out a star-studded crowd, not limited to sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood sweetheart Reese Witherspoon, MCU face Salma Hayek, plus singer Lady Gaga. Netflix star HoYeon Jung made headlines for walking away with her Outstanding Actress award.
Venus, meanwhile, has been throwing it back to older red carpet looks, even joking about her biceps. A glam dress shot recently came with her writing: "I love superheroes, pretend and real life✨ Of course we @elevenbyvenus designed a collection around @thebatman movie and film, this is just me channeling my inner hero/ warrior at the premiere. Been working on my biceps to keep the world safe 😂😂😂."
The throwback quickly caught the attention of Serena, who wrote: "I mean this is the most fantastic look ever!!!! Nnnnnn."
Elsewhere, Venus has been making headlines for her popular Eleven sunscreen brand, one now competing with the likes of Dr. Sam's and Supergoop! as fans eyes suncare products for summer.