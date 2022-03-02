CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon In Bikini Highlights 'Lifestyle Changes'

In a lengthy caption explaining the "habits & lifestyle changes" she has adhered to since using InsideTracker, Brandon detailed how the personalized nutrition platform has helped improve her diet, "especially leading up to semifinals."

"Something huge I’ve been working on is being sure to have WHOLE meals! Which means always having a protein, carbohydrate and/or a fat!" she said, explaining: "This is huge when it comes to our body being able to affectively break down our food and use it properly! Without a good balance our body won’t use proteins and carbohydrates the way we want it to!"

Also on the topic of diet, Brandon shared that she's been "incorporating supplements like creatine & a daily probiotic to help with my recovery and overall gut health," noting that "these help lower glucose, liver enzymes & inflammation in your gut."

The three-times CrossFit Games athlete also talked about the importance of having a consistent sleep schedule, which "allows our body to better recover." Noting in parenthesis that "sleep affects all bio markers [sic] & bodily systems," the 26-year-old explained that she sticks to the same sleep schedule even on her days off.

Adding screenshots of her stats and bloodwork on the InsideTracker app, Brandon also included a slideshow of diet and workout tips, recommending HIIT and aerobics, as well as olive oil and coffee.