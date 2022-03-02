CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon In Bikini Highlights 'Lifestyle Changes'

instagram | Danielle Brandon

Alexandra Lozovschi

Many CrossFit athletes use their social media platforms to share their diet and workout routine, and Danielle Brandon is no exception. Taking to Instagram to detail some of the "lifestyle changes" she's recently implemented, the 26-year-old illustrated her incredible results with a mirror selfie in which she wore nothing but a tiny bikini.

Abs & Quads Galore

Posting from her living room, which has served as the scene for many of her bikini shots on the Gram, Brandon exuded positive energy as she made a peace sign with her arm raised high in the air. The gesture left her colorful sleeve tattoo in full view of the camera, but it was her shredded abs and quads that fans unanimously admired in the comments.

Showing off her strong legs in pink bottoms, Brandon highlighted her athletic body while standing with her feet apart. She leaned back slightly offering a detailed look at her ripped midsection, which was exposed between the low-rise waistline and a neon-green bandeau top.

Her turquoise hair complemented her vibrant swimsuit, with Brandon letting her long locks cascade over her shoulder and down to her waist for a greater visual effect. The athlete was barefoot and showed off her lilac pedicure, which coordinated with the pastel-pink polish on her fingernails.

'Habits & Lifestyle Changes'

In a lengthy caption explaining the "habits & lifestyle changes" she has adhered to since using InsideTracker, Brandon detailed how the personalized nutrition platform has helped improve her diet, "especially leading up to semifinals."

"Something huge I’ve been working on is being sure to have WHOLE meals! Which means always having a protein, carbohydrate and/or a fat!" she said, explaining: "This is huge when it comes to our body being able to affectively break down our food and use it properly! Without a good balance our body won’t use proteins and carbohydrates the way we want it to!"

Also on the topic of diet, Brandon shared that she's been "incorporating supplements like creatine & a daily probiotic to help with my recovery and overall gut health," noting that "these help lower glucose, liver enzymes & inflammation in your gut."

The three-times CrossFit Games athlete also talked about the importance of having a consistent sleep schedule, which "allows our body to better recover." Noting in parenthesis that "sleep affects all bio markers [sic] & bodily systems," the 26-year-old explained that she sticks to the same sleep schedule even on her days off.

Adding screenshots of her stats and bloodwork on the InsideTracker app, Brandon also included a slideshow of diet and workout tips, recommending HIIT and aerobics, as well as olive oil and coffee.

