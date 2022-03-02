CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Stuns In Bikini

Even when on vacation, Brooke stays physically active!
Over the last few months, CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells has shown her more than 1.6 million Instagram followers how to successfully maintain a healthy balance in all areas of your life. Three years ago, Wells joined one of the most popular cruises for fitness enthusiasts worldwide.
WOD on the Waves is a cruise specifically curated for athletes and CrossFit enthusiasts. From Miami through to the Bahamas, the cruise features special coaching sessions, fitness classes, parties, competitions, and more. Wells enjoyed the cruise with a few of her closest gal pals, soaking up the sun and capturing the moments for her fans.