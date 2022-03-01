NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Pacers Trade Sends Malcolm Brogdon To New York For Three Players & Two Picks

The New York Knicks signed veteran point guard Kemba Walker last summer with the hope that he could help them address their major backcourt problem. Unfortunately, the Walker experiment in New York turned out to be a massive failure. Since the 2021-22 NBA season started, Walker is nothing but a huge disappointment.

Aside from his inability to remain healthy, he has also been inconsistent on both ends of the floor. Regardless of the outcome of the season, the Knicks are expected to find a new floor general in the 2022 NBA offseason.