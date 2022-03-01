NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Pacers Trade Sends Malcolm Brogdon To New York For Three Players & Two Picks

Getty | Dylan Buell

Sports
JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks signed veteran point guard Kemba Walker last summer with the hope that he could help them address their major backcourt problem. Unfortunately, the Walker experiment in New York turned out to be a massive failure. Since the 2021-22 NBA season started, Walker is nothing but a huge disappointment.

Aside from his inability to remain healthy, he has also been inconsistent on both ends of the floor. Regardless of the outcome of the season, the Knicks are expected to find a new floor general in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Latest

Lindsey Vonn And P.K. Subban Sell Beverly Hills Villa For $6.9 Million

Reese Witherspoon Wows In Strapless Schiaparelli Dress

Kevin Owens Rips Texas Amidst Steve Austin Return Rumors

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Zion Williamson For Trade Package Centered On Tyrese Maxey

Western Media Criticized For Racist Coverage Of Ukraine Invasion

Malcolm Brogdon To New York Knicks

Getty | Dylan Buell

One of the most realistic trade targets for the Knicks next summer is former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers. In a recent article, Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Brogdon from the Pacers in the 2022 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Walker, Taj Gibson, Quentin Grimes, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Brogdon.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire LeBron James For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

By JB Baruelo

Malcolm Brogdon Boosts Knicks' Backcourt

Getty | Dylan Buell

Brogdon would be a great acquisition for the Knicks. He may not be an All-Star, but he would be a huge upgrade over Walker at the Knicks' starting point guard position. His potential arrival in New York won't only help them address their major backcourt concern, but it is also expected to improve their performance on both ends of the floor.

Brogdon would give the Knicks a very reliable scorer behind RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, as well as a decent playmaker, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Erin Andrews Admits She Hates 'Airplane Sniffers'

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Preferred Destination For Aaron Rodgers

Malcolm Brogdon Would Welcome A Trade To Knicks

Getty | Stacy Revere

Brogdon may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Pacers, but he might be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Knicks. The Pacers and the Knicks may both be heading into the lottery this year, but they are expected to take different routes next season. While the Pacers are set to focus on the development of their young players, the Knicks would be seriously aiming to reach the NBA Finals and win the NBA championship title in the 2022-23 NBA season.

At this point in his carer, Brogdon would definitely prefer to play for an aspiring contender than be part of the rebuilding process again.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

Getty | Lachlan Cunningham

The proposed trade with the Knicks would make a lot of sense for the Pacers, especially now that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. By sending Brogdon to New York, the Pacers would be receiving another young and promising talent that they could develop in Grimes and two future draft assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans. The Pacers will likely try to get rid of Walker and Gibson after the trade but before they find them a new home, they could ask them to mentor their young core.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Flawless In Figure-Hugging Gucci Dress At SAG Awards

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Kaia Gerber Hosts LA Art Show For A Charitable Cause

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.