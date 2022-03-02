'West Side Story' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

West Side Story is a musical crime movie brought to life by legendary moviemaker Steven Spielberg. In this movie, Spielberg tapped into past theatrical works, such as a 1957 Broadway play of the same title, written by Arthur Laurents. Elements of Williams Shakespeare’s greatest love story, Romeo and Juliet, which was written in 1597, can also be gleaned.

The story tells of two young lovers who find themselves in two warring families, the Jets and the Sharks, and are torn between sticking to their sides of the family or damning it all in the pursuit of love. Spielberg joins forces with executive producer Walter Mrisch and producers Saul Chaplin and Robert Wise. The script was written by Tony Kushner with writing credit extended to Laurents.