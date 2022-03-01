Kim Kardashian In Skintight Balenciaga Running Errands

Kim Kardashian has been running around town in skintight Balenciaga leggings to run errands. The 41-year-old mogul is currently front-page news for ditching the luxury Spanish label for Italian Prada brand during Milan Fashion Week, but it was shortly before the annual event kicked off that Kim was photographed dashing around with daughter North West.

The E! star was this year unveiled as the new global ambassador for Balenciaga - continuing the massive carousel of 2021/2022 Balenciaga looks, Kim, of course, shouted out the designer paying her. Check it out below.