Kate Hudson Is All Legs In Thigh-Skimming Dress

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Kate Hudson served up major fitness AND style inspiration when she posted a series of leggy snaps on Instagram recently. The 42-year-old Hollywood star and entrepreneur not only showed off her incredibly toned physique in the photos, she also flexed her style muscles in a sassy and chic Valentino ensemble.

Hudson was in sunny Florida to attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and, naturally, had been rocking some breezy outfits during the trip, which she flaunted on Instagram in impromptu balcony photoshoots. See below.

Looking Like A Valentino Ad

In the post shared with her 14.7 million followers, the Knives Out 2 actress is seen strutting her stuff on her Miami balcony in a head-to-toe Valentino ensemble. The first pic shows her wearing a purple micro mini dress topped off with a fuchsia blazer (we’re loving the contrast between the two gemstone hues). Chunky cream platform pumps (which add more length to her legs) and a purple chain-strap bag complete the look. She’s definitely looking like an ad for the Italian luxury brand!

Keep scrolling for the pic.

#FitnessGoals And #StyleGoals

Swipe and the next two pics reveal there’s more to this Valentino look than legs. Hudson has now taken off her blazer and is flashing an eye-popping amount of skin thanks to the dress’ backless design. And how cute is that little bow at the top?

#leggoals, #backgoals, #fitnessgoals, #stylegoals – these are just a few of the hashtags we’re thinking of right now. It’s no surprise the post racked up almost 300 thousand likes in just one day as well as lots of admiring comments.

Celebs React

Speaking of admiring comments, Maddie Ziegler said, “you in that dress !!😍” and Courtney Cox gushed, “Wow! 🔥🔥🔥” Paris Hilton and Chrishell Stause had heart eyes while Michelle Pfeiffer and shoe designer Brian Atwood dropped several fire emojis. Sara Foster said, “Was hoping you would post this 🔥.” And older brother Oliver Hudson joked, “This is crazy inappropriate..”

Fitness Fanatic

Hudson is a fitness fanatic and all that hard work in the gym is obviously paying off. In an interview with People, she said, “I'm definitely challenging myself in new ways, which I need. I like to be able to set new goals to see what I can accomplish, and I love how flexible and strong I feel after a good workout, especially doing Pilates, which never gets easier."

“I need to be moving to feel good,” she added. “Even just making time for a little movement everyday — going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga.”

#fitnessinspiration indeed!

