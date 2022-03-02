Kate Hudson Is All Legs In Thigh-Skimming Dress

Kate Hudson served up major fitness AND style inspiration when she posted a series of leggy snaps on Instagram recently. The 42-year-old Hollywood star and entrepreneur not only showed off her incredibly toned physique in the photos, she also flexed her style muscles in a sassy and chic Valentino ensemble.

Hudson was in sunny Florida to attend the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and, naturally, had been rocking some breezy outfits during the trip, which she flaunted on Instagram in impromptu balcony photoshoots. See below.