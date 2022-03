Khloe Kardashian gave us major Matrix vibes when she posted an all-black leather look on Instagram, finished off with a pair of thigh-high boots that played up her mile-long legs. The 37-year-old reality TV alum shared four photos of the fierce look with her 222 million followers on the platform, resulting in a flurry of heart and fire emojis from commenters.

Amid her baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s paternity woes, Khloe is obviously not letting drama get in the way of fashion. See the post below.